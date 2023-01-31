First opened in 1926, Monterey Peninsula Country Club boasts 36 holes of championship golf, the Dunes Course and the Shore Course, both of which have been included in the rotation of the PGA Tour‘s famed Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each utilizes some of the best terrain the peninsula has to offer, and both feature stunning views of the Pacific coastline.

