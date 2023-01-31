Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Monterey Peninsula Country Club?
First opened in 1926, Monterey Peninsula Country Club boasts 36 holes of championship golf, the Dunes Course and the Shore Course, both of which have been included in the rotation of the PGA Tour‘s famed Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each utilizes some of the best terrain the peninsula has to offer, and both feature stunning views of the Pacific coastline.
Storm-battered Monterey welcomes visitors for Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The Monterey coastline took a beating during this month’s storms, causing some parts of the coastline, including some roadways, to collapse altogether. Fortunately, repair work began as soon as it was possible.
ediblemontereybay.com
Alderwood Pacific Opens This Week
January 31, 2023 – A big year of restaurant openings beckons in Santa Cruz, and one of the flashier new debuts happens this Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when Alderwood Pacific throws its doors wide in downtown Santa Cruz, building on a budding dynasty that started with the original Alderwood several blocks away.
Thrillist
This Classic California Hotel Just Got a Stunning Update for 2023
If you're looking to escape to a beautiful location in the Bay Area, you'll be pleased to know that Graduate Palo Alto just got a stunning renovation and some exciting updates. The hotel overlooks the valley, and is filled with eclectic decor. The hotel's rooftop terrace, overlooking downtown Palo Alto,...
Paradise Post
Google gains ownership of some Wild West-era downtown San Jose parcels
SAN JOSE — Google has taken ownership of some small downtown San Jose parcels that date back to the era of the Wild West in deals that help the search giant push ahead with its game-changing new transit village. The properties consist of slices and small chunks of some...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
benitolink.com
Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’
Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
Silicon Valley
The six most expensive homes that reported sold in Los Gatos the week of Jan. 23
A house in Los Gatos that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Gatos in the past two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $2.6 million. The average price per square foot was $963.
Morgan Hill Times
Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023
The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
Storm aftermath leaves entire Los Gatos neighborhood without water for nearly a week
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A water outage has been reported in a Los Gatos community with no estimated time of restoration, according to officials with the Santa Clara District Division of Drinking Water. Water has reportedly been shut off for hundreds of residents in Aldercroft Heights since Saturday afternoon when the county sent out […]
Silicon Valley
Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project
SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad family food company names first COO
SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
thelutrinae.com
2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds
California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
