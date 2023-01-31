ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

lookout.co

Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play Monterey Peninsula Country Club?

First opened in 1926, Monterey Peninsula Country Club boasts 36 holes of championship golf, the Dunes Course and the Shore Course, both of which have been included in the rotation of the PGA Tour‘s famed Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each utilizes some of the best terrain the peninsula has to offer, and both feature stunning views of the Pacific coastline.
MONTEREY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Alderwood Pacific Opens This Week

January 31, 2023 – A big year of restaurant openings beckons in Santa Cruz, and one of the flashier new debuts happens this Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when Alderwood Pacific throws its doors wide in downtown Santa Cruz, building on a budding dynasty that started with the original Alderwood several blocks away.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Thrillist

This Classic California Hotel Just Got a Stunning Update for 2023

If you're looking to escape to a beautiful location in the Bay Area, you'll be pleased to know that Graduate Palo Alto just got a stunning renovation and some exciting updates. The hotel overlooks the valley, and is filled with eclectic decor. The hotel's rooftop terrace, overlooking downtown Palo Alto,...
PALO ALTO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’

Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
HOLLISTER, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023

The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Silicon Valley

Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project

SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
SAN JOSE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Soledad family food company names first COO

SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
SOLEDAD, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial

SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
SALINAS, CA
thelutrinae.com

2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds

California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
SALINAS, CA

