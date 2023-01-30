Read full article on original website
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
KSBW.com
Central Coast organizations working to shelter people from the cold
SALINAS, Calif. — The cold weather is a danger to the most vulnerable population, and on the Central Coast organizations took action to help those without shelter. In San Benito County, the H.O.M.E. Resource Center offered 13 beds for women and four for men. In Santa Cruz County, shelters had over 400 beds, but the county reported that all the spaces were at full capacity. Meanwhile, the Chinatown Navigation Center in Salinas, Monterey County, stated that it still had spaces available with 10 beds for women and four for men, subject to change based on availability.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
With FEMA back, Santa Cruz County asks: Where is the $68M reimbursement for pandemic, CZU fire expenses?
Still waiting for $68 million in FEMA reimbursements from the pandemic and CZU fire, Santa Cruz County has had to take out nearly $50 million in loans to cover basic operations.
Washington Examiner
California school district hit with civil rights complaint for segregated teacher program
EXCLUSIVE — The Santa Cruz county office of education and Pajaro Valley Unified School District are facing a federal civil rights complaint for hosting a racially segregated teacher support program. The complaint was filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Education by the parent activist group Parents Defending Education...
sanbenito.com
Nurses rally in Hollister
A small group of registered nurses rallied outside Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Thursday in support of adequate staffing at the Hollister medical facility, which is currently facing a financial emergency. “(We are) focusing on safe staffing,” said Pedro Silva, an RN at HHMH and member of the California Nurses Association....
SF residents asked by city to remove benches from sidewalk or pay $1.4K permit fee
What residents have had in place for nearly 20 years, is now being targeted by the Department of Public Works as "unpermitted encroachments."
East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car
SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
benitolink.com
Hollister sign installation stopped
Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
myscottsvalley.com
SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT TAKES ON WATER SYSTEM REPAIRS AFTER SUBSTANTIAL STORM IMPACTS
JAN 31, 2023 — BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) announces the January storms had a big impact on water infrastructure. SLVWD sustained damage to multiple water main pipelines servicing Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, and Felton. PG&E outages lead to further issues, damaging pumps and forcing SLVWD crews to manually operate the water system to prevent water outages for customers.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
KSBW.com
Pajaro River and levee update given during Monterey County Board of supervisors meeting
Calif. — An update on the Pajaro River and levee was given on Tuesday during the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mark Strudley, the executive director of the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, was part of the presentation. The flood agency is a joint powers agency that...
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
thelutrinae.com
2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds
California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center
A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a house fire Thursday morning. Watsonville Police said they arrived at 9:30 a.m. at 49 Blanco Lane for reports of a structure fire. Two good Samaritans were helping an elderly woman who was trapped in the home when American Medical Response arrived. The The post Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
