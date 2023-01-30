ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast organizations working to shelter people from the cold

SALINAS, Calif. — The cold weather is a danger to the most vulnerable population, and on the Central Coast organizations took action to help those without shelter. In San Benito County, the H.O.M.E. Resource Center offered 13 beds for women and four for men. In Santa Cruz County, shelters had over 400 beds, but the county reported that all the spaces were at full capacity. Meanwhile, the Chinatown Navigation Center in Salinas, Monterey County, stated that it still had spaces available with 10 beds for women and four for men, subject to change based on availability.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Nurses rally in Hollister

A small group of registered nurses rallied outside Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Thursday in support of adequate staffing at the Hollister medical facility, which is currently facing a financial emergency. “(We are) focusing on safe staffing,” said Pedro Silva, an RN at HHMH and member of the California Nurses Association....
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car

SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit  organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
SAN PABLO, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister sign installation stopped

Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myscottsvalley.com

SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT TAKES ON WATER SYSTEM REPAIRS AFTER SUBSTANTIAL STORM IMPACTS

JAN 31, 2023 — BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) announces the January storms had a big impact on water infrastructure. SLVWD sustained damage to multiple water main pipelines servicing Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, and Felton. PG&E outages lead to further issues, damaging pumps and forcing SLVWD crews to manually operate the water system to prevent water outages for customers.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
thelutrinae.com

2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds

California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
SALINAS, CA
CBS News

Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center

A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a house fire Thursday morning. Watsonville Police said they arrived at 9:30 a.m. at 49 Blanco Lane for reports of a structure fire. Two good Samaritans were helping an elderly woman who was trapped in the home when American Medical Response arrived. The The post Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

