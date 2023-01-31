ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers to play for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, leaving behind Aaron Rodgers to play with Derek Carr. Now that Carr is leaving town, it looks like Adams is putting out the call to Rodgers to join him in Sin City. Adams was asked on Twitter recently which Read more... The post Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Thursday that he’s not going to let the team trade him to the San Francisco 49ers. However, it does appear that there are two potential suitors lined up if and when Green Bay decided to part ways with its legendary quarterback. According to Pro Football Read more... The post 2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year

Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video.  According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity

Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind. Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with... The post Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Former coach: Tom Brady torn between retirement, one team

Recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen echoed a report by saying he thinks Tom Brady was torn only between retirement and spending another season with the Bucs. "That’s hard for a guy like him that loves football and loves playing and loves his family," Christensen told WTVT-TV...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Insider: Derek Carr trade market less promising than Raiders hoped

Trading Derek Carr may be more challenging than the Raiders hoped. "The Raiders have very little leverage because Carr has a no-trade clause, and interested teams believe they can sign Carr for a more favorable contract, wrote The Atheltic's Jeff Howe. If a team trades for Carr, it inherits a...
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy