Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers
Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers to play for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, leaving behind Aaron Rodgers to play with Derek Carr. Now that Carr is leaving town, it looks like Adams is putting out the call to Rodgers to join him in Sin City. Adams was asked on Twitter recently which Read more... The post Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Thursday that he’s not going to let the team trade him to the San Francisco 49ers. However, it does appear that there are two potential suitors lined up if and when Green Bay decided to part ways with its legendary quarterback. According to Pro Football Read more... The post 2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' to this NFL Team During Golf Event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider this NFL team as a potential trade destination.
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year
Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity
Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind. Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with... The post Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Packers free agents in 2023
The Green Bay Packers are awaiting a decision on the football future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again, but time doesn’t stop in the NFL world. The new league year begins next month, and the Packers – who have to dig out of another salary cap hole – have big decisions to make on 18 different players with expiring or voiding contracts.
Yardbarker
Former coach: Tom Brady torn between retirement, one team
Recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen echoed a report by saying he thinks Tom Brady was torn only between retirement and spending another season with the Bucs. "That’s hard for a guy like him that loves football and loves playing and loves his family," Christensen told WTVT-TV...
Yardbarker
Insider: Derek Carr trade market less promising than Raiders hoped
Trading Derek Carr may be more challenging than the Raiders hoped. "The Raiders have very little leverage because Carr has a no-trade clause, and interested teams believe they can sign Carr for a more favorable contract, wrote The Atheltic's Jeff Howe. If a team trades for Carr, it inherits a...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
Comments / 0