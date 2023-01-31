Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting
A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
WJLA
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Remember Metro Employee Killed in Shooting; Witness Says Gunman Threatened to ‘Shoot More'
Two men kept others from getting hurt on Wednesday as a gunman went on a rampage in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. One of those heroes did not get to go home to his family....
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
DC man found guilty of 2020 hate crime on African American woman
Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty of charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spat in the face of an African-American female in Southwest Washington D.C.
Police Charge Driver In Death Of Two Homeless Advocates Hit While Walking At Hains Point
A D.C. man has been charged with negligent homicide for allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they walked at Hains Point in April 2021, killing them. The U.S. Park Police announced that Melvin D. Conley, 61, was arrested Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The incident drew attention because...
WJLA
Heroic Metro employee honored, remembered by friends and family after being shot on duty
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, flags flew at half-staff, black bunting covered parts of Metro’s headquarters and residents left flowers as longtime Metro employee Robert Cunningham was being remembered and hailed as a hero. Cunningham was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station as...
WUSA
DC Police release video of person of interest connected to stabbing death of Jasmine Star Parker
WASHINGTON — Police released a video of a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a transgender woman earlier this year. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
WGME
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0