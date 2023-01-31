ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at  202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy