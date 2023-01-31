WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO