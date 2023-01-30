ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Twinsburg graduate stars in Hadestown at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Prepare for an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown is now open at the Connor Palace Playhouse Square. Winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hadestown intertwines the mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone. Cleveland native Hannah Whitley stars as Eurydice in the traveling cast.
