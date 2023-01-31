Stanford's Michael Wilson named a standout at Reese's Senior Bowl practice

Michael Wilson has been making his name known at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Tuesday marked the first day of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl which features the best seniors from around the country hoping to impress in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Stanford has three representatives in Mobile, Alabama at this year's senior bowl in corner Kyu Blu Kelly, and receivers Elijah Higgins, and Michael Wilson. As highlights and clips begin to make the rounds on social media, it is evident that Michael Wilson is putting himself on the radar of every NFL team if he wasn't on it already.

The senior pass catcher has had multiple great routes and catches make their rounds on Twitter with one of them coming against Cal safety Daniel Scott who ranks as the best safety prospect in the Pac-12 according to CBS Sports.

Wilson was Stanford's best pass catcher this past season prior to going down with an injury that saw him miss the last six games. Despite missing half the season, he still recorded 26 catches for 418 yards, and a team high four touchdown catches.

Based off these clips he is having his way with every corner and safety in sight, and it'll be exciting to see how he does as the week progresses.