Waynesboro, TN

radio7media.com

Wayne County Commission Seeking Public Input

THE WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S INPUT REGARDING ALTERNATIVE FUNDING OPTIONS FOR SOLID WASTE. THE PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY FEBUARY 10TH AT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 400 FROM 1 TO 2:30. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Arrest

APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Pick Law Co Accepting Applications

PICK LAW CO IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY LOCAL FARMERS DIRECTORY. THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IS PUTTING TOGETHER THE DIRECTORY OF ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY FARMS, WHAT PRODUCTS THEY SELL, LOCATION, HOURS AND CONTACT INFORMATION. IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR FAMER LISTED THERE IS NO FEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-5506.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Tolley Retires as 911 Director

Pam Tolley signed off as 911 Director on January 31, 2023, ending her long career with emergency communication. Friday, January 27th, friends, family, co-workers, and officials from surrounding counties helped Tolley celebrate her retirement. Tolley’s co-workers had decorated the center with photos and mementos from her long career. Tolley first worked as a part-time dispatcher for Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments

The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County

AT 7:00PM MONDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY FIRE RECEIVED A CALL TO RETRIEVE A BODY FOUND IN THE HISTORIC FIRE TOWER IN SANTE FE. COUNTY FIRE UNITS UTILIZED HIGH ANGLE ROPE RESCUE OPERATIONS TO MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE CONDEMNED FIRE TOWER. ON SCENE COMMAND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO UTILIZE A 100 FOOT AERIAL TOWER. ROPE RESCUE EQUIPMENT WAS UTILIZED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TOWER TO RETRIEVE THE BODY. CREWS WORKED FOR 3 HOURS IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DELIVER THE BODY TO THE FAMILY.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Everyone is family at Omega's Market and Diner

Main Street Maury is proud to celebrate Black History Month. This is the first installment in a series highlighting black-owned businesses in Maury County. Ted Danson won’t be standing behind the bar when customers walk into Omega’s Market and Diner, but that won’t stop staff members from calling them by their name – well, at least a name.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

