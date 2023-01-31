Read full article on original website
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
radio7media.com
Wayne County Commission Seeking Public Input
THE WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S INPUT REGARDING ALTERNATIVE FUNDING OPTIONS FOR SOLID WASTE. THE PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY FEBUARY 10TH AT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 400 FROM 1 TO 2:30. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
WBBJ
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
radio7media.com
Pick Law Co Accepting Applications
PICK LAW CO IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY LOCAL FARMERS DIRECTORY. THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IS PUTTING TOGETHER THE DIRECTORY OF ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY FARMS, WHAT PRODUCTS THEY SELL, LOCATION, HOURS AND CONTACT INFORMATION. IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR FAMER LISTED THERE IS NO FEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-5506.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
34, Savannah, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second offense driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license and violation of the open container law. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond. January 28, 2023. Debbie Ann Holley. , 59, Memphis,...
Lexington Progress
Tolley Retires as 911 Director
Pam Tolley signed off as 911 Director on January 31, 2023, ending her long career with emergency communication. Friday, January 27th, friends, family, co-workers, and officials from surrounding counties helped Tolley celebrate her retirement. Tolley’s co-workers had decorated the center with photos and mementos from her long career. Tolley first worked as a part-time dispatcher for Henderson County.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Semi carrying 72K lbs. of tires catches fire on I-65 in Marshall County
A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments
The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
radio7media.com
Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County
AT 7:00PM MONDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY FIRE RECEIVED A CALL TO RETRIEVE A BODY FOUND IN THE HISTORIC FIRE TOWER IN SANTE FE. COUNTY FIRE UNITS UTILIZED HIGH ANGLE ROPE RESCUE OPERATIONS TO MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE CONDEMNED FIRE TOWER. ON SCENE COMMAND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO UTILIZE A 100 FOOT AERIAL TOWER. ROPE RESCUE EQUIPMENT WAS UTILIZED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TOWER TO RETRIEVE THE BODY. CREWS WORKED FOR 3 HOURS IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DELIVER THE BODY TO THE FAMILY.
mainstreetmaury.com
Everyone is family at Omega's Market and Diner
Main Street Maury is proud to celebrate Black History Month. This is the first installment in a series highlighting black-owned businesses in Maury County. Ted Danson won’t be standing behind the bar when customers walk into Omega’s Market and Diner, but that won’t stop staff members from calling them by their name – well, at least a name.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Person of Interest
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Campbell at 615-441-9565, or you can message this page.
