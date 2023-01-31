Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Tennessee.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Body retrieved from fire tower in Maury County
A body was retrieved from a fire tower last night in Sante Fe, Maury County. Officials responded to the scene at 7:00 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments
The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
Semi carrying 72K lbs. of tires catches fire on I-65 in Marshall County
A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
