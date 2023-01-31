ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Chester County Independent

Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments

The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy