The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO