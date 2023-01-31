Read full article on original website
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize
ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
Florence, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
WHNT-TV
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
WAAY-TV
Rain for most, ice for some tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
$373,500 grant set to bring jobs to the Shoals
Governor Kay Ivey announced a $373,500 grant on Friday morning that will be used to improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in Northwest Alabama.
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in...
Florence man allegedly stole $115 and two blankets from Clerk’s Office
One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a County Clerk's Office during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.
Icy roads lead to crash involving Spring Hill police officer
An icy ramp in Spring Hill was the Wednesday morning site of three crashed cars and one serious injury.
Work release custodian charged with helping 3 Alabama inmates escape
A Florence woman has been charged with letting three inmates escape from a work/release center in January. Brittney Lashay Shipley, 35, faces three counts of second degree permitting and aiding escape. According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 14 at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. At about...
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Alabama jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Alabama Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Here in Alabama, there’s definitely no shortage of places to eat. In fact, some of the best places are restaurants that happen to be located way out in the country. One of these restaurants is Bonnie’s Kountry Cafe. For more information about Bonnie’s Kountry Cafe, including why it’s an Alabama restaurant that’s worth a drive, take a look below.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man with stealing from government building
A man faces multiple charges after police say he stole from the Florence/Lauderdale County Government Building. Florence Police Department officers responded to the facility Tuesday after receiving a call about a burglary. A review of surveillance footage led them to identify Jose Maurice Towns as a suspect. Police said they...
