Wayne County, TN

AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
11Alive

Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize

ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
ATHENS, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Florence, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)

Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
ALABAMA STATE
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Rain for most, ice for some tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight

This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Alabama Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Here in Alabama, there’s definitely no shortage of places to eat. In fact, some of the best places are restaurants that happen to be located way out in the country. One of these restaurants is Bonnie’s Kountry Cafe. For more information about Bonnie’s Kountry Cafe, including why it’s an Alabama restaurant that’s worth a drive, take a look below.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Florence Police charge man with stealing from government building

A man faces multiple charges after police say he stole from the Florence/Lauderdale County Government Building. Florence Police Department officers responded to the facility Tuesday after receiving a call about a burglary. A review of surveillance footage led them to identify Jose Maurice Towns as a suspect. Police said they...
FLORENCE, AL

