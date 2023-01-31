Read full article on original website
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
WAAY-TV
A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama
Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the coldest they have been in North Alabama since late December! Conditions will remain chilly through the morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. With an ample amount of sunshine, temperatures will warm into...
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In...
How Warm Will it Get? Alabama’s Weekend Temperature Guide
Goodbye Rain. Hello Sunshine. The Yellowhammer State will enjoy a mostly sunny day but with brisk temperatures. North Alabama will get into the 40s today while towards the south in the 50s. Prepare for tonight as it will be clear and cold, even with some locations getting into the 20s.
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WAAY-TV
Temperatures start to rise this weekend
The sunshine is back, but we're not done with the cold just yet. Forecast lows tonight are in the low to mid-20s — the coldest temperatures North Alabama has seen since late December! Winds will be calmer, but even the lightest breeze will drop wind chills to the teens.
WHNT-TV
Half of Alabama Hospital Operating in the Red
Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public reaction has ranged...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Thursday, February 2
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the likelihood of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
WAAY-TV
Brylee's Saturday morning forecast
A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama. Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the colde…
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Waking up to widespread 20s on Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quiet, clear, and chilly night is in store across Alabama with temperatures already widespread in the 30s this evening. If you want to take advantage of the clear skies tonight, bundle up and step outside to see the almost full moon, or grab your binoculars or telescope to try to catch a glimpse of the Green Comet! North winds will stay at around 5-10 MPH overnight, but temperatures will still manage to fall into the 20s for tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover up any outdoor plants, bring your pets in, and keep yourselves warm overnight. The cold start is at least a good excuse to sleep in Saturday morning!
Several Alabama Restaurants Closed Due To “Roach Infestation”
Every 90 days the report is released for restaurants and lodging establishments, mainly, and a few made the report for being closed because of a "roach infestation" according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Again, this list covers West Alabama and other cities across the state that you might...
USDA burning 111,000 acres in Alabama’s national forests: Here’s where and when
The USDA Forest Service has scheduled burns planned for four of Alabama’s national forests. The prescribed burns will take place on some 110,586 acres at Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests over the next six months. The burn schedule will depend on weather, USDA said. The prescribed burns...
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
