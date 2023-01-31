BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quiet, clear, and chilly night is in store across Alabama with temperatures already widespread in the 30s this evening. If you want to take advantage of the clear skies tonight, bundle up and step outside to see the almost full moon, or grab your binoculars or telescope to try to catch a glimpse of the Green Comet! North winds will stay at around 5-10 MPH overnight, but temperatures will still manage to fall into the 20s for tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover up any outdoor plants, bring your pets in, and keep yourselves warm overnight. The cold start is at least a good excuse to sleep in Saturday morning!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO