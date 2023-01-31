ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dating On A Dime: Budget- Friendly Date Ideas

HOUSTON — Here Are Some Budget-Friendly Date Ideas:. Visit the COOKING section & chose a recipe that you would like to make. Go to the TRAVEL section and find a picture or information on a place you would like to visit someday. Visit the CHILDREN'S section & find a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Local Table moves to new Katy location

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast

HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
HOUSTON, TX

