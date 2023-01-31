ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia’s Sberbank Works to Launch New DeFi Platform Using Ethereum

The Russian Bank Sberbank plans to launch a new decentralised finance (DeFi) platform on top of Ethereum (ETH). Decentralised Finance became very popular back in 2021 and expanded to multiple platforms and ecosystems. Ethereum (ETH) was one of the most popular platforms to run and create DeFi solutions. Now, Russia’s Sberbank is planning to launch a new decentralised platform on top of Ethereum (ETH).

