Read full article on original website
Related
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision
Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
Boise State safety Skinner knocks off rust in hot, cold showing at Senior Bowl practice
JL Skinner missed the Broncos’ win in the Frisco Bowl because of an undisclosed injury.
John Lynch’s firm message to Trey Lance about staying healthy in 2023
The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.
Sean Payton contract details with Denver Broncos are staggering
The Denver Broncos made the first real big splash of this NFL offseason, acquiring head coach Sean Payton from the
Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not think much of one question he received at his year-end press conference Wednesday. The 49ers had major issues with quarterback injuries all season, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both suffering season-ending injuries. Brock Purdy later suffered a major injury in the NFC Championship game, and his... The post Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Coaches on the Hot Seat Going into 2023
Logan Jones gives his opinion on what five coaches will be on the hot seat going into 2023
NFL Players Reportedly Believe Owner Made The Wrong Hire
Last week, the Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach. He beat out interim coach Steve Wilks for the job. Reich will have plenty of issues to take care of in Carolina, like figuring out who'll be his quarterback for Week 1. The biggest issue, however, is that Reich may ...
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team
A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
New, huge Derek Carr update revealed
The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
NFL World Is Shocked Over The Joe Montana Omission
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made headlines this Thursday because Joe Montana wasn't on his list of the top-five quarterbacks of all time. Orlovsky's top five consisted of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. Keyshawn Johnson was baffled that Montana didn't make ...
Broncos found talent at last year's Senior Bowl
The Denver Broncos are back in Mobile, Alabama this week to scout prospects for the 2023 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl. We’ve put together a list of five players the Broncos should be closely watching during Saturday’s game. It’s not an exaggeration to say Denver will likely end up drafting or signing at least one player from the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Yardbarker
Pair of Senior Bowl Standouts Fit Commanders NFL Draft Needs
MOBILE, Ala. -- The Senior Bowl represents the first major event of the NFL Draft season for teams like the Washington Commanders. While this is the first close-up look many are getting and young men the Commanders may make NFL professionals in April, the teams are well into their studies, and starting to widdle down to what will become their final big board.
CBS Sports
2023 Senior Bowl: Offensive linemen, pass catchers have had a great week
MOBILE, Ala. -- It was the final day of Senior Bowl practices here at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and the quarterback position remains a huge question mark. We've talked frequently this week about how this group of passers doesn't compare to recent classes, whether it's last year's group, that included Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, or pre-covid names like Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.
msn.com
forZe fill roster spot with r3salt
Evgeny "r3salt" Frolov joined forZe's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Russian organization announced Friday. r3salt, 17, spent nearly the last two years competing with VP.Prodigy. "Evgeny is a young and perspective talent who is ready to show himself on the highest level," forZe wrote on Twitter. "You could see him...
Comments / 0