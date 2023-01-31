ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

GM hourly workers getting $12K each in biggest ever profit-sharing checks

FLINT, MI -- General Motors hourly employees are getting their biggest-ever profit-sharing checks -- payouts of $12,750 that will be made next month. GM’s announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 31, as the company detailed financial results for 2022, including a $500-million profit-sharing pool that will be shared among 42,300 eligible workers.
gmauthority.com

GM Employees Receive Record $12,750 Profit-Sharing Check

GM’s hourly workers will receive their largest profit-sharing checks in history, amounting to $12,750 per worker, during February 2023, according to financial information released on January 31st, 2023. The payment will be added to eligible workers’ paychecks on February 24th, 2023. Approximately 42,300 employees qualify to receive the...
Truth About Cars

GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly

Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
Carscoops

GM Surprises With Record 2022 Earnings Of $14.5 Billion

General Motors has exceeded expectations as the company posted fourth-quarter revenues of $43.1 billion as well as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion. As a result, the company finished 2022 with $156.7 billion in revenue and record earnings (EBIT) of $14.5 billion. While that sounds good, CNBC noted the company’s net income and profit margin fell, while they also ended up spending $511 million in the fourth quarter to buyout Buick dealers who didn’t want to embrace EVs.
The Detroit Free Press

GM to pay some UAW hourly workers record $12,750 in profit-sharing

As a result of General Motors' yearly gains in profits, about 42,300 U.S. hourly workers will receive a profit-sharing check of up to $12,750, GM spokesman David Caldwell said Tuesday.  The before-taxes payout for its UAW-represented workforce is an increase from $10,250 paid out in 2021 and about $9,000 in 2020. It is a record payout, Caldwell said. The highest payout, prior to this one, was in 2016 at $12,000 per employee. ...
Android Headlines

IBM joins the wave of mass layoffs, cuts 3,900 jobs

Mass layoffs in the tech sector continue with International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, being the latest to join the wave. The New York-based computing giant is laying off 3,900 employees, which is about 1.5 percent of its global workforce. Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and many other tech companies have previously announced massive job cuts.
CNBC

Ford and General Motors enter a new phase of uncertainty on prices and demand

DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for the automakers. GM revealed the earliest signs...
The Hill

Over 100K job cuts announced in January: analysis

U.S. companies announced roughly 103,000 job cuts in January, the highest monthly total since September 2020, a Thursday analysis found.  Last month was the worst January for job cuts since the Great Recession in 2009, according to a report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.  Around 40 percent of last month’s job reductions came…
New York Post

PayPal shares rise after announcing 2,000 job cuts

PayPal Holdings said Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest fintech firm to blame mass layoffs on the economic slowdown. The payments firm also joins Big Tech firms and Wall Street titans, which are executing layoffs across corporate America as companies look to rein in costs to ride out the downturn. PayPal’s move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession. “While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and...
BBC

Tech layoffs: PayPal cuts 2,000 jobs as global economy weakens

PayPal is shedding around 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workers, as it becomes the latest big tech firm to cut costs. The online payments company says it was forced to make the decision as it faces "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal's announcement follows tens of thousands of layoffs by...
Industrial Distribution

Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs

FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
