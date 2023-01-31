Read full article on original website
FLINT, MI -- General Motors hourly employees are getting their biggest-ever profit-sharing checks -- payouts of $12,750 that will be made next month. GM’s announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 31, as the company detailed financial results for 2022, including a $500-million profit-sharing pool that will be shared among 42,300 eligible workers.
GM’s hourly workers will receive their largest profit-sharing checks in history, amounting to $12,750 per worker, during February 2023, according to financial information released on January 31st, 2023. The payment will be added to eligible workers’ paychecks on February 24th, 2023. Approximately 42,300 employees qualify to receive the...
Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
General Motors has exceeded expectations as the company posted fourth-quarter revenues of $43.1 billion as well as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion. As a result, the company finished 2022 with $156.7 billion in revenue and record earnings (EBIT) of $14.5 billion. While that sounds good, CNBC noted the company’s net income and profit margin fell, while they also ended up spending $511 million in the fourth quarter to buyout Buick dealers who didn’t want to embrace EVs.
As a result of General Motors' yearly gains in profits, about 42,300 U.S. hourly workers will receive a profit-sharing check of up to $12,750, GM spokesman David Caldwell said Tuesday. The before-taxes payout for its UAW-represented workforce is an increase from $10,250 paid out in 2021 and about $9,000 in 2020. It is a record payout, Caldwell said. The highest payout, prior to this one, was in 2016 at $12,000 per employee. ...
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors’ fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago. The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share,...
