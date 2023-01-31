Read full article on original website
Rock Hall Boss Calls 2023 Nomination List Exciting and Fun
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris said the nomination list for the class of 2023 was “exciting” and “fun,” and looked forward to the chance of putting an Iron Maiden inflatable on display in the museum. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order,...
Rock Hall 2023 Nominees Roundtable: Snubs, Surprises and More
The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced. This year's list is an eclectic collection of artists, with nominees representing several different eras and various styles of music. The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Willie Nelson make...
Five Reasons the White Stripes Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
When the White Stripes were announced as nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, many fans were left scratching their heads – not because of the band’s resume, but because of the timing. A slight shift in the Rock Hall’s tabulation for eligibility meant...
Chris Brown Unleashes After Losing Grammy To Robert Glasper
Chris Brown unleashed on social media after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album.
Joe Elliott Spent Most of Stadium Tour in ‘Total Isolation’
Joe Elliott spent most of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in “total isolation,” calling it “the price of doing business in 2022.”. Def Leppard's frontman avoided hotels almost entirely, remaining holed up alone on his tour bus except for his driver. He allowed for a little social time with Nikki Sixx, but avoided any large gatherings in a bid to avoid contracting COVID and canceling shows.
Christine McVie Honored by Mick Fleetwood at the Grammys
Christine McVie was honored during the Grammy Awards, as Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt delivered a poignant rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Songbird.”. Crow sat at the piano for the performance, trading vocal parts with Raitt, who was seated close by. Fleetwood provided percussion, standing and...
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
Warren Zevon’s Children React to His Rock Hall Nomination
Warren Zevon’s children discussed their reaction to his posthumous nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, rejecting the idea that he wouldn’t have cared about it. He died in 2003, nine years after becoming eligible for the honor, but he's never been listed among the contenders until this year. In a new interview with Billboard, his son Jordan and daughter Ariel – both musicians – reflected on the delay.
The Six-Year Wait for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Reunion
It’s hardly surprising that Bruce Springsteen didn’t intend to endure such a long break from the E Street Band. If he had his way, they’d have returned to the road two years ago, but because of the pandemic, it’s taken until 2023 for the way to be cleared.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Listen to John Oates’ New Single, ‘Disconnected’
John Oates has released a new single called "Disconnected." “There are always times in our lives when we all feel 'Disconnected' from something or someone ... emotionally, physically, spiritually or any of the above," Oates said in a press release. "But the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together."
What Joe Elliott Learned From the Stadium Tour
Joe Elliott reflected on Def Leppard’s 2022 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, and offered examples of what he learned on the road. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, he explained how his band’s approach to performing changed as the road trip continued and reflected that “nothing too crazy” took place on the way.
Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Wins Performance of the Year Drum Award
Shane Hawkins, the teenage son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has won Drumeo's 2022 Performance of the Year award for drumming. The 16-year-old rocker was honored by the online drum lesson database for his performance of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" with the Dave Grohl-led band at a pair of tribute concerts to honor his father last year.
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Paul McCartney Movie to Explore Transition from Beatles to Wings
MPL and Polygram Entertainment and Tremelo Productions have announced a documentary movie exploring Paul McCartney’s transition from the Beatles to Wings. Currently titled Man on the Run, it’s to be directed by Oscar and Grammy winner Morgan Neville, and will feature unseen archive material along with new interviews. Production and release details were not announced.
REO Speedwagon Introduces Neal Doughty’s Replacement
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin introduced Derek Hilland as a replacement for Neal Doughty, who bowed out after 55 years last month. Keyboardist Doughty – co-founder and the only member to appear on all of the band’s records – explained that he had enough of traveling, and although he still enjoyed performing, it was time for him to fly. His bandmates noted he would “always be part of the REO brotherhood” and suggested he might rejoin them onstage on occasion.
25 Years Ago: Rob Halford Shocks Himself by Coming Out on MTV
Nobody expected Rob Halford to come out as gay when he sat down for a fateful MTV interview on Feb. 4, 1998 — least of all the Metal God himself. Six years removed from Judas Priest, Halford had stopped by the station to promote Voyeurs, the upcoming debut album from 2wo, his new industrial metal project featuring guitarist John 5 (who still went by John Lowery at the time). The singer had ditched his signature studded leather attire for a more goth and glam aesthetic, sporting mascara, painted nails and a black fur coat as he sat down to chat.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
