REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin introduced Derek Hilland as a replacement for Neal Doughty, who bowed out after 55 years last month. Keyboardist Doughty – co-founder and the only member to appear on all of the band’s records – explained that he had enough of traveling, and although he still enjoyed performing, it was time for him to fly. His bandmates noted he would “always be part of the REO brotherhood” and suggested he might rejoin them onstage on occasion.

2 DAYS AGO