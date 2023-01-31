Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Trump Reminds Republicans He’s Willing to Ditch the GOP
Amid a lot of speculation that Donald Trump has lost his mojo as he goes into a third presidential campaign, he reminded the world (and more pointedly, the Republican elites who allegedly want him to go away) that he’s got more than one trick up his sleeve. As The Hill reports, Trump refused to commit to supporting the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in a conversation with conservative radio host and columnist Hugh Hewitt. “It would depend,” Trump told Hewitt. “I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016 during the debates.”
msn.com
Republicans kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee to get revenge on Democrats
On Thursday, House Republicans voted 218-211 to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a three-term progressive, from the Foreign Affairs Committee. It’s an act that’s the latest GOP effort to secure political revenge for Democrats’ conduct during the last Congress. Republicans have been eager to target certain Democrats...
msn.com
McConnell Retaliates Against Top Senate Republicans Who Tried to Oust Him From Leadership — In a Text Message
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) removed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) from the influential Commerce Committee, a move many observers viewed as political retaliation for Scott’s efforts to oust McConnell as leader. Further adding to that speculation, was the fact that McConnell also yanked Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from...
msn.com
Laptop email suggests Hunter Biden read newspapers, not classified documents
“When I read the email, very, very detailed analysis of what’s happening in Ukraine. Actually, far more detailed than anything I got as a U.S. senator from the State Department as a scene setter prior to going into Ukraine or any other foreign country. This information was obviously fed to Hunter.”
msn.com
Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee
On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
msn.com
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed onto a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the Jewish...
Comments / 0