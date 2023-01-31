ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump Reminds Republicans He’s Willing to Ditch the GOP

Amid a lot of speculation that Donald Trump has lost his mojo as he goes into a third presidential campaign, he reminded the world (and more pointedly, the Republican elites who allegedly want him to go away) that he’s got more than one trick up his sleeve. As The Hill reports, Trump refused to commit to supporting the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in a conversation with conservative radio host and columnist Hugh Hewitt. “It would depend,” Trump told Hewitt. “I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016 during the debates.”
Laptop email suggests Hunter Biden read newspapers, not classified documents

“When I read the email, very, very detailed analysis of what’s happening in Ukraine. Actually, far more detailed than anything I got as a U.S. senator from the State Department as a scene setter prior to going into Ukraine or any other foreign country. This information was obviously fed to Hunter.”
Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.

