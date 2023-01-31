Read full article on original website
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up on Touring Ever Again
Ozzy Osbourne has finally given up on his hopes of touring again, admitting he is “not physically capable” despite desperate bids to regain his health, and canceling his previously announced 2023 European dates. The 74-year-old had endured a series of setbacks in recent years, the most serious of...
Revisiting Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert
Ozzy Osbourne had no way of knowing at the time that his Ozzfest 2018 New Year's Eve bash at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., would be the last full concert of his career. The Prince of Darkness launched his No More Tours 2 farewell voyage in April 2018, with plans to be on the road at least through 2020. But many health issues (and the coronavirus pandemic) forced Osbourne to repeatedly postpone the shows, leading to his definitive retirement from touring in February 2023.
Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Wins Performance of the Year Drum Award
Shane Hawkins, the teenage son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has won Drumeo's 2022 Performance of the Year award for drumming. The 16-year-old rocker was honored by the online drum lesson database for his performance of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" with the Dave Grohl-led band at a pair of tribute concerts to honor his father last year.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Metal Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s Retirement From Touring
How did you take the news of Ozzy Osbourne's retirement from touring? This week, the singer canceled his spring 2023 shows with Judas Priest — it's because of issues related to his ongoing recovery from injury — and said his touring days are over. "Never would I have...
Elton John Expands ‘Honky Chateau’ With Live Concert and Demos
Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24. Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
