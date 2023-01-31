Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Former Missouri star Nick Bolton named a Chiefs captain for Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY − Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton has been named a Kansas City Chiefs captain for Super Bowl LVII. Bolton joins quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Jerick McKinnon, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend as captains for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KOMU
NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week
Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills...
Comments / 0