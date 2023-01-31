ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

The Most Intriguing MLB Free Agents Left (And Where They Should Sign)

Major League Baseball’s free agency moved quickly this offseason, with 41 of Sports Illustrated’s top 50 available players signing before the start of 2023. Four more players, including (finally) Carlos Correa, have since come off the board, leaving just five of our 50 remaining.
Albany Herald

Reports: Mercury re-sign G Sophie Cunningham

The Phoenix Mercury re-signed guard Sophie Cunningham to a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Cunningham, 26, is coming off a breakout season in her fourth campaign with the Mercury in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Report: Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor

The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor, Winsidr reported Saturday. Magbegor, 23, averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (23 starts) last season.

