The Most Intriguing MLB Free Agents Left (And Where They Should Sign)
Major League Baseball’s free agency moved quickly this offseason, with 41 of Sports Illustrated’s top 50 available players signing before the start of 2023. Four more players, including (finally) Carlos Correa, have since come off the board, leaving just five of our 50 remaining.
Reports: Mercury re-sign G Sophie Cunningham
The Phoenix Mercury re-signed guard Sophie Cunningham to a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Cunningham, 26, is coming off a breakout season in her fourth campaign with the Mercury in 2022.
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season.
Report: Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor, Winsidr reported Saturday. Magbegor, 23, averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (23 starts) last season.
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal.
