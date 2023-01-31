Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
NECN
Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a New Hampshire state trooper and a man who was arrested on suspicions of DUI, following two back-to-back crashes on Wednesday night in Hooksett, according to state police. The ordeal happened on Hooksett Road, at the junction of the I-93 southbound exit...
NH motorist stopped by alleged police impersonator; investigation underway
Police are sharing tips to anyone who believes they’re being pulled over by an impersonator.
WMTW
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
WMUR.com
Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
WMUR.com
Woman leads trooper on multi-town chase before crashing into snowbank, New Hampshire State Police say
FARMINGTON, N.H. — A driver from Dover is accused of leading state police on a chase through several towns. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper tried to stop a car on Route 11 in Farmington for speed and registration violations, but the driver took off. The chase went through...
manchesterinklink.com
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
manchesterinklink.com
Affidavit: Stephen Reid’s cellphone led police to shooting site
CONCORD, NH – Stephen Reid’s cellphone led Concord Police investigators to the bodies of Reid and his wife on April 21, three days after they’d been shot, according to the affidavit supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest warrant. Details of the search for the Reids; the impressions of...
WMUR.com
Video shows woman being run over in Strafford driveway, prosecutors say
DOVER, N.H. — A woman who police say was intentionally run over with an SUV at her Strafford home in November remains in the hospital as the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel appeared in court Thursday. Lawyers on both sides said there is no question that...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
