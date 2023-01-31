ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Affidavit: Stephen Reid’s cellphone led police to shooting site

CONCORD, NH – Stephen Reid’s cellphone led Concord Police investigators to the bodies of Reid and his wife on April 21, three days after they’d been shot, according to the affidavit supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest warrant. Details of the search for the Reids; the impressions of...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
GUILFORD, VT
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
LAWRENCE, MA

