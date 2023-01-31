And, the Lake race begins! Will she be indicted before Trump asks her to run with him? Could we have two republicans under indictment running on the same ticket? Time will tell.
it wont be just a criminal investigation/charges. the voters she identified as "fake" are recieving death threats, vandalism and harassment at work. theyll be filing their own lawsuits, seeking monetary damages. the simple fact is, signatures differ when signing a paper form, with a ballpoint pen on a flat surface than when vertically signing a computer screen with your fingernail. if she had a question, she should have played by the rules.
yes yes another Republican politician committing a crime. And another Republican politician who will never be charged or punished.
