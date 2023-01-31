ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

3d ago

If they would pull all troops out of Ukraine and return the newly annexed lands and Ukraine join NATO and the EU I would let them have Crimea to stop the bloodshed. Russia would have gained nothing they didn't already control and the Kremlin would have to answer for the waste of Russian lives. Also there would have to be some Russian leaders held accountable for war crimes.

Mr. Maz
3d ago

Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO. Let the European nations have there own organization, let Ukraine join then, the European nations retain the NATO membership.

M Roberts
3d ago

well give us a break Lavrov... the only proposal from Putin!/ Lavrov has been a dictate since Feb 22...demands that Ukraine turnover 1/3 if their country to Russia including Crimea. That is a non starter... so Putin will continue his war full of terrorism and war crimes ..and continue trying to destroy Ukraine while he drags all of Russia t into he--- for years to come. no freaking way Lavrov. Sadly when Lavrov was here in the states, he was never the cowardly puppet he is now. GOD BLESS Ukraine and a peaceful Russia too

