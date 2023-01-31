ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

spectrumnews1.com

North boys basketball triumphs over South in battle of Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester North High School boys basketball team used an unselfish and balanced attack to beat South 71-49 Tuesday night. For North, leading the way was Tahlan Pettway with 17 points, Joe Okla with 22 points and Teshaun Steele with 12 points. South was led by Alex Johnson with 20 points, Obed Amoateng with 12 points and Cassidy Bonsu with 11 points.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Emergency power outage planned in Hudson, Stow after tree falls on line

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities serviced by the Hudson Light and Power Department in Hudson will be without power as cold temperatures linger early Saturday morning after a tree branch fell on a line Friday. Hudson Light and Power, which services Hudson, Stow and parts of surrounding communities, announced a...
HUDSON, MA
worcestermag.com

A visit to the Cascades offer sounds, silence in Worcester, Holden and Paxton

Editor's note: This is part of a series on winter walking places in and near Worcester. Let us know your favorite walking places at wmeditor@gatehousemedia.com. You can hear the Cascades before you see them. Whether you’re walking up Cataract Street in Worcester, or stepping out of your car, the sound of rushing water is the first thing you notice when you arrive at the Greater Worcester Land Trust’s Cascades trail head.
WORCESTER, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
nepm.org

Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls

When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
MONTAGUE, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
advocatenews.net

THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:

Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Holden Firefighters Battle Back Flames In Home's Basement

Firefighters in Holden rushed to a home on Zottoli Road earlier this week when someone saw smoke pouring from someone's basement, officials said. The two-alarm fire was first called in just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Flames licked the side of the home as they poured out of the basement window as firefighters arrived.
HOLDEN, MA

