ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everyone knows about Herzl. Is it time for Max Nordau, the intermarried father of Zionism, to get his due?

By Zack Rothbart
Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu, Chadian president dedicate Chad’s embassy in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dedicated the Embassy of the Republic of Chad together with the president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Netanyahu met on Wednesday in Jerusalem with the Chadian president. “Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father....
Cleveland Jewish News

Prominent Jewish leaders add to drumbeat of criticism of Israel’s new government

WASHINGTON (JTA) — A slate of 169 prominent American Jews, including former leaders of major mainstream Jewish organizations, called on U.S. politicians not to conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism, a signal of worsening relations between the new far-right Israeli government and the U.S. Jewish community. The statement Wednesday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

A Bay Area billboard battle breaks out between Jews over branding of anti-Zionism

(JTA) — Within two weeks, a series of Bay Area billboards equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism were targeted by activists. In the first incident, an unknown group of culprits wrote “Free Palestine” on them, leading the billboards’ sponsor to replace them and call the graffiti “a hate crime.”
Cleveland Jewish News

As foreign investors warn over Israel’s future, ratings firm accused of anti-Israel bias says it’s not worried —¸for now

(JTA) — As much of the financial world increasingly eyes political developments in Israel with concern, a company that specializes in assessing investments based on social responsibility criteria made a special announcement Wednesday in which it declared Israel “a low-risk country.”. That designation is both a signal to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Miller: ‘Perfect storm’ results in Mideast violence

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News last weekend’s escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two attacks in east Jerusalem is the result of a “perfect storm.”. A 21-year-old Palestinian gunman killed...
Cleveland Jewish News

Palestinian envoy to UK fails to condemn terrorist killing of seven Israelis

The PLO’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, refused to condemn the attack that killed seven Israelis on Shabbat, and described Islamic Jihad terrorists as “refugees” who were “ethnically cleansed.”. In an interview on Sky News, host Kay Burley asked Zomlot whether he condemns last...
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany celebrates UNESCO World Heritage listing for sites known as the birthplace of Yiddish and Ashkenazi culture

(JTA) — Germany held a ceremony to celebrate the first German-Jewish sites to be given UNESCO’s World Heritage designation on Wednesday. The sites in the upper part of the Rhine River valley are known as the origin point of Ashkenazi culture and where the Yiddish language first began to develop over 1,000 years ago. They were recognized by UNESCO, the United Nations’ education and cultural body, in July 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed Germany’s celebration of the designation.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli victim of Independence Day terror attack succumbs to wounds

Israeli terror victim Shimon Maatuf died overnight Wednesday almost nine months after he suffered severe head wounds in an attack by two Palestinians armed with axes in the central city of Elad. Maatuf had been employed as a security guard at an amusement park set up for celebrations on Independence...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
Cleveland Jewish News

Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone strike, vows vengeance

Iran has blamed Israel for Saturday’s drone attack on an arms factory near the central city of Isfahan and vowed to take revenge. In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Tehran’s envoy to the international body said that a “primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible” for the attack.
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish population in Judea and Samaria tops half a million

The Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has surpassed half a million people, according to a report compiled by former MK Ya’akov Katz. There were 502,991 Jews living in Judea and Samaria as of Jan. 1, according to the document, which culled data from the Israeli Interior Ministry’s Population Registry.
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Liberated ethnic studies’ K-12 curricula target Jews, Israel

A recently released report from the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) takes aim at the push to introduce a divisive ethnic studies curriculum, which paints Jews and Israel in a negative light. American schools have long taught history and the accomplishments of minority peoples to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Smotrich doubles revenue withheld from PA over ‘pay for slay’

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday the signing of an order doubling the amount of tax and tariff revenue Israel withholds from the Palestinian Authority because of its “par for slay” policy. “The P.A. finances terrorists and the State of Israel is saying ‘Enough.’ Israeli citizens will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel

The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel, Sudan lay foundation for ‘historic’ peace agreement

Israel will sign a peace agreement with Sudan later this year in Washington, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Thursday. He confirmed rumors he made a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum earlier in the day. There, he met with General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, leader of Sudan’s transitional government.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy