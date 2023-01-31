Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
This adorable kitten is too cute to pass up
Meet Ripple! This playful kitten is only 3 months old. His favorite activities include playing and cuddling with anyone who will sit with him. This sweet baby would make the perfect addition to any home.
Illinois’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Couldn’t Be Any Less Exciting
How can this be Illinois' favorite Valentine's candy? In a world filled with the most unbelievable candy varieties, the people of Illinois loves this lame candy most. When I saw the results of this study on every state's favorite candy, I immediately asked everyone around the radio station about their favorite Valentine's candy, and NOT ONE PERSON mentioned this bland, chalky nonsense.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
espnquadcities.com
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
This Weekend’s Full Moon Firewalk in Illinois is the Opposite of What You’d Expect
If your plans this Sunday don't include a 'firewalk,' change them ASAP. Happy February! It's beyond freezing outside and it's bound to be a cold, wintery month in the Stateline, but maybe you could add a little 'fire' to your life this weekend. When I first discovered the 'Firewalk Tranquility...
espnquadcities.com
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
espnquadcities.com
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
IL Treasurer announces online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves […]
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
