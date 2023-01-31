Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espnquadcities.com
Energy Teas & Protein Waffles At New Nutrition Shop In Davenport
A new place to get healthy food has opened it's doors in downtown Davenport. On Wednesday, 4th Street Nutrition had it's grand opening. It is a Black-owned business that serves healthier drink options, like meal replacement shakes, energy teas, and protein waffles. Their products are made with natural ingredients and no added sugars.
ourquadcities.com
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
espnquadcities.com
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
espnquadcities.com
Win Suite Tickets To The Quad Cities Storm Game With US 104.9
The Quad Cities Storm has an awesome home game set for February 11th, and we want you to see them in style. US 104.9 and UScellular have your shot to win Quad Cities Storm Suite tickets. That's right, the best seats in the house could be yours. You can win...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
It’s Chrystal Clear That February Is Here!
You'll want each day that Chrystal is featured to replay over and over! Jenna Sue Photography took these awesome photos! Oh, there's a car here too!. Thanks to our awesome monthly sponsor, Suburban Wholesale and Supply, and our long-time helpers, The Camera Corner in Davenport!. Check out these extra photos...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event
A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Rock Island Football players take part in Signing Day event
Rock Island High School had two Rock Island High School athletes furthering their sports career as they were signing Letters of Intent to play football at a special ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Cameron Figgs – Northwest Missouri State Jace Bennett – Knox College
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Coralville, Iowa
Coral Ridge Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall located just south of Interstate 80 in Coralville, Iowa. The mall's primary trade area includes Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and other parts of eastern Iowa. It is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, which acquired the original developer of the mall, General Growth Properties, in 2018.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
nrgmediadixon.com
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
Comments / 0