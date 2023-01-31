Former Broome County DA employee pleads guilty in corruption case tied to Steve Cornwell

Read full article on original website
Related
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. […]
Broome County man admits making threats to hurt Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, feds say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Broome County man admitted Wednesday to making threatening calls to the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal prosecutors said. In one message, the man said he would personally hurt Greene and in another said he could pay someone $500 to do it for him, prosecutors said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term
A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Charge Two Following Robbery in January
The Endicott Police Department has charged two individuals with Robbery in the first degree following an incident in January. Police say 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott, and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton are accused of robbing a convenience store at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023, where a handgun was displayed.
YAHOO!
Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case
Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
More on the overnight drug and weapons bust in Broome Co.
In the past 24 hours, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force has recovered tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons.
Two indicted for Jan. 2023 police chase in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle. According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
At Least 14 Arrested At Johnson City Rally Calling on Justice For Tyre Nichols and Hamail Waddell
More than two dozen demonstrators gathered at the Wegman's in Johnson City on Wednesday night, calling for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, Hamail Waddell and others. Video shared with Fox 40 shows the moment things turned physical between officers and protesters outside the entrance to the supermarket -- including the use of pepper spray, about a quarter after 7:00 p.m.
Former DA office employee pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Yesterday in Broome County Supreme Court, 37-year-old James Worhach, once the Executive Assistant to former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny.
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
cortlandvoice.com
City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
Upstate man sentenced for money laundering conspiracy
A former Ganesvoort man was sentenced to five years of probation on Wednesday for a money laundering conspiracy set up to conceal proceeds from a multi-state unemployment insurance fraud scheme.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
City restarting police chief search after failed first attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is officially reopening its search for a police chief, hiring an executive search firm to handle a nationwide search for the next leader of the Ithaca Police Department. The decision comes two months after the first search fell apart before reaching Common Council. Mayor...
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
Comments / 0