Former Broome County DA employee pleads guilty in corruption case tied to Steve Cornwell

More than two dozen demonstrators gathered at the Wegman's in Johnson City on Wednesday night, calling for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, Hamail Waddell and others. Video shared with Fox 40 shows the moment things turned physical between officers and protesters outside the entrance to the supermarket -- including the use of pepper spray, about a quarter after 7:00 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO