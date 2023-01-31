BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO