Cleveland, OH

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
New York Yankees Make Major Signing

The New York Yankees are approaching their 2023 season, as pitchers and catchers report for the team on February 16, 2023, just a couple of weeks away. The team will be hoping to build on last year's 99-63 record and coming up short of a World Series appearance, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Cubs will have two games streaming on Peacock this year

Yes, I know how most of you feel about MLB’s push toward national streaming of games on Peacock and Apple TV+. Still, I am duty-bound to tell you when the Chicago Cubs will appear on these streaming services, and Tuesday, Peacock announced its 2023 streaming schedule for MLB games.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals

Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St....
Predicting MLB’s five biggest turnarounds in 2023 season

2022 Record: 68-94 2023 Prediction: 84-78 No team has a greater range of potential outcomes than the 2023 Texas Rangers. They desperately needed to upgrade a rotation that ranked 25th in ERA, 26th in WHIP and 28th in strikeout-to-walk ratio last season, and they completely overhauled the group with immense — if oft-injured — talent. They acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi and resurgent lefty Andrew Heaney, who ranked behind only deGrom and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in strikeout percentage among starters with at least 50 innings pitched last season.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter

The Yankees added to their pitching depth on Wednesday, signing Gray Fenter to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Fenter, 27, doesn’t have any major league experience. Rather, he’s only made it to Double-A. The Orioles spent a seventh-round pick on...
