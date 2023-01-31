Kevin Garnett Picks Luka Doncic To Win The 2023 MVP Award: "He's Figured Out The NBA."

Kevin Garnett thinks Luka Doncic will be this year's MVP.

Luka Doncic is already one of the top superstars in the NBA, and it is clear that he is an elite offensive engine. Doncic is a prolific three-level scorer with playmaking ability, and he has been shouldering the majority of the offensive load for the Dallas Mavericks all season. As of right now, Luka Doncic is putting up 33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.3 APG.

There is no doubt that Luka Doncic's numbers are impressive, and many believe that he should be in the MVP conversation. In fact, Kevin Garnett believes that this is the superstar's year to win the award, as he has "figured out the league."

I love Luka’s pace, I love Luka’s maturity. You see his maturity, you see how he’s been playing with older men or older people in his life. You see it. He’s not afraid of anything in the league. He goes to some of the best defenders the same way and makes them look like their not that great of defenders. He has a pace, you can’t speed him up. And he’s figured out the league.

It remains to be seen if Luka Doncic will end up winning the MVP award in the future. He definitely has a good case for the award, but there are also other deserving candidates, such as Nikola Jokic , who deserve to win it as well.

The Dallas Mavericks Are Willing To Do Everything To Help Luka Doncic

As of right now, it is highly unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks will end up winning the championship with Luka Doncic this year. However, it is clear that the team is willing to try and improve their roster to make that happen. A recent report revealed that the Dallas Mavericks are willing to trade anyone that isn't Luka Doncic for a star-level player .

"Wild news: Mavs are open to trading just about anyone not named Luka Doncic for a star player."



"Teams have asked for Dorian Finney-Smith in the past and Mavs have quickly countered and made a deal not involving DFS, so hold onto your butts bc the deadline is still 10 days away."

Acquiring any star-level player will definitely improve the Dallas Mavericks' chances of winning a championship, as Luka Doncic is currently without a true co-star. They need another consistent source of offense that can take the pressure off Luka Doncic, and it is clear that there's an urgency from the team to make some sort of deal happen.

We will see what the Dallas Mavericks do ahead of the trade deadline. The key should be to build a lasting contender around Luka Doncic, but if there's an elite short-term deal out there, they should absolutely take it.

