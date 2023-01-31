Read full article on original website
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
'Missing middle:' Proposal could bring more affordable duplexes, fourplexes and cottages to Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill could soon see more "missing middle" housing – places to live that fall in the middle for those who can't afford a house of their own, but want more than an apartment. Town Council is looking into changes that would bring more...
$15K grants fund business improvements for downtown Raleigh's Fayetteville Street
RALEIGH, N.C. — The pandemic hit downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street especially hard. The thoroughfare has at least one empty storefront on nearly every block of its nearly half-mile stretch. “It’s the core of what most people consider downtown Raleigh, and it’s a reflection on the community, so we...
Neighborhood could be impacted by new bridge over Raleigh's Beltline near Midtown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Driving along Interstate 440 in Raleigh, there's no way to get across the interstate between two busy choke points for traffic at Six Forks Road in North Hills and Wake Forest Road in Midtown. Right now, the city is drawing up plans for a new bridge...
Residents in Boylan Heights discuss planned towers in historic neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Developers want to rezone an entire block of West Hargett Street between Boylan Avenue and St. Mary's Street. At the Pullen Community Center, residents went to a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the rezoning request. Attorneys for the developers laid out the plan for a 20-story...
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
North Carolina BBQ restaurant gets big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs, inflation
“Our freezer and cooler will be here in a week and a half. Our fryer and stoves are here currently,” the owner said.
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a purple carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
Panhandling, security concerns ‘symptom’ of larger need for housing security in Chapel Hill
From panhandling concerns among Franklin Street businesses, to maxed-out shelter space, advocates say adequate housing is a critical foundation needed in Chapel Hill.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
'Do nut' miss 8,000 'trailglazers' run during Saturday's Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh
The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a tale of fun, community and heartburn. Nearly 8,000 “trailglazers” — ahem, runners — are set to participate in 19th annual event on Saturday in Raleigh. The mantra of the Krispy Kreme Challenge epitomizes the test of physical fitness and gastrointestinal...
Crash knocks down utility pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham
A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue is closed while repair crews work to fix it. A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation...
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
Five people injured in two-car crash near downtown Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Five people were injured in a T-bone crash on a rainy Thursday night near downtown Smithfield. The 7:20 p.m. crash closed part of East Market Street for about an hour. Authorities had to cut at least one person out of her car, Smithfield police said. A...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
