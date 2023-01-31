ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant denied a 3rd straight triple double as Lillard rallies Portland to win

MEMPHIS — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win […]
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert Questionable Ahead Of Cavs' Matchup With Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers swing man Caris LeVert is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report ahead of the Cavs Thursday night contest with the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert's status us up in the air as he deals with right hamstring soreness. Dylan Windler is also listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain and hasn't played in a game this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Clayton News Daily

Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards

Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing

Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
MEMPHIS, TN
Clayton News Daily

Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out until after All-Star Game

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. The Trail Blazers (25-26) have seven games on their schedule before the All-Star festivities, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Portland returns to action on Feb. 23 in Sacramento.
PORTLAND, OR
Cleveland.com

Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Clayton News Daily

Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss

Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Nets’ title odds plummet in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand

The Brooklyn Nets appeared to have turned around their season when they won 12 straight games in December and early January. The star-studded Nets settled into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 5 1/2 games out of first entering Friday's play. But now, Kyrie Irving has decided he wants...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Clayton News Daily

Raptors rally midgame to pull away from Rockets

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. caught fire in the middle two periods as the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top the Houston Rockets 117-111 on Friday. VanVleet scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter after taking a cue from Trent,...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving's tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade. According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving's request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Clayton News Daily

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Hollywood reunion with LeBron?

With Kyrie Irving reportedly asking out of Brooklyn before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favored destination for the Nets' star guard by at least one sportsbook. The Lakers were installed as the +200 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to land Irving shortly after news broke on Friday that...
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Report: Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor

The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor, Winsidr reported Saturday. Magbegor, 23, averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (23 starts) last season. The 6-foot-4 New Zealand native was Seattle's first-round pick (12th overall) in 2019. Black history from the year you were born. Magbegor has...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy