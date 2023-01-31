Read full article on original website
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
Heated Exchange Between Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Leads To Brawl in Grizzlies-Cavaliers Game
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected from Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies following a scrap stemming from Brooks hitting Mitchell below the belt. Brooks hit the deck after a contested layup attempt. Mitchell hauled in the rebound and when Brooks turned over, hit...
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Morant denied a 3rd straight triple double as Lillard rallies Portland to win
MEMPHIS — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win […]
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert Questionable Ahead Of Cavs' Matchup With Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers swing man Caris LeVert is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report ahead of the Cavs Thursday night contest with the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert's status us up in the air as he deals with right hamstring soreness. Dylan Windler is also listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain and hasn't played in a game this season.
Ja Morant’s legend grows with another incredible franchise record vs. Blazers
Ja Morant is suddenly on a triple-double binge. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard has been channeling his inner-Russell Westbrook of late, and he’s now extended his trip-dub streak to three games after already reaching that statistical plateau within just the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.
Clayton News Daily
Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Damian Lillard gets 100% real about savage mindset that proved too much for Ja Morant, Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers were too much for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, utilizing a team-high 42 points from superstar Damian Lillard en route to the team’s first road win of 2023. After failing to win a game away from home in over a month...
Clayton News Daily
Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out until after All-Star Game
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. The Trail Blazers (25-26) have seven games on their schedule before the All-Star festivities, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Portland returns to action on Feb. 23 in Sacramento.
Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
Clayton News Daily
Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss
Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ title odds plummet in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
The Brooklyn Nets appeared to have turned around their season when they won 12 straight games in December and early January. The star-studded Nets settled into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 5 1/2 games out of first entering Friday's play. But now, Kyrie Irving has decided he wants...
Clayton News Daily
Raptors rally midgame to pull away from Rockets
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. caught fire in the middle two periods as the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top the Houston Rockets 117-111 on Friday. VanVleet scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter after taking a cue from Trent,...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving's tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade. According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving's request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Hollywood reunion with LeBron?
With Kyrie Irving reportedly asking out of Brooklyn before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favored destination for the Nets' star guard by at least one sportsbook. The Lakers were installed as the +200 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to land Irving shortly after news broke on Friday that...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor, Winsidr reported Saturday. Magbegor, 23, averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (23 starts) last season. The 6-foot-4 New Zealand native was Seattle's first-round pick (12th overall) in 2019. Black history from the year you were born. Magbegor has...
