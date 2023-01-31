Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
Police seek identification of suspicious man
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
Lehigh County man faces charges related to Tilden Walmart vandalism
TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service. Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple...
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
