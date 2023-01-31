ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?

Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek identification of suspicious man

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County man faces charges related to Tilden Walmart vandalism

TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service. Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

