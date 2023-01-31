Read full article on original website
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series
This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour. “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour...
WTHR
Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates
With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour. Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
NME
Hayley Kiyoko announces 2023 world tour in support of ‘Panorama’ album
Hayley Kiyoko has announced a sprawling world tour to support her recent second album, ‘Panorama’, taking her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June). The modern queer pop icon will begin...
Dark Funeral and Cattle Decapitation Lead 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour
Black metal veterans Dark Funeral are set to headline the 10th annual Decibel Magazine North American tour this summer. Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid will provide support for the trek, which kicks off May 11th in Santa Ana, California, and runs through June 10th in Los Angeles. Ticket...
The Tallest Man On Earth Announces New Album, Maps Out U.S. Tour
The Tallest Man On Earth is reaching new heights. The indie-folk project of Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson has just announced its sixth studio album, Henry St. The upcoming record marks Matsson’s first original music in four years and his first time ever recording an album in a band setting. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself,” Matsson shared in a statement.
Stoner rock godfathers Fatso Jetson and Nebula join heavyweight Desertfest London bill
The UK's premier stoner rock, doom, psych and heavy rock festival just got a whole lot heavier: day splits revealed too
