Pitchfork

Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen

Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Rolling Stone

Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Stereogum

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series

This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
American Songwriter

Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour. “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour...
WTHR

Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates

With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour. Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
NME

Hayley Kiyoko announces 2023 world tour in support of ‘Panorama’ album

Hayley Kiyoko has announced a sprawling world tour to support her recent second album, ‘Panorama’, taking her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June). The modern queer pop icon will begin...
American Songwriter

The Tallest Man On Earth Announces New Album, Maps Out U.S. Tour

The Tallest Man On Earth is reaching new heights. The indie-folk project of Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson has just announced its sixth studio album, Henry St. The upcoming record marks Matsson’s first original music in four years and his first time ever recording an album in a band setting. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself,” Matsson shared in a statement.
