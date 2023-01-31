Frannie Marin loves the "tornado of chaos" that is the new era of Survivor. But she hopes to be the calm in the center of the storm, putting into practice the mindfulness and self-compassion she currently studies as a research manager. But it's actually her time at a nail salon that the 23-year-old is pulling on the most, hoping her customer experience service gave her the tips (French and otherwise) she needed to handle all sorts of personalities without coming across as a big schemer.

14 HOURS AGO