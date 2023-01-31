ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Demi Lovato Makes Fierce Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato stunned on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night. The "29" singer was joined by her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, at the pre-Grammy gala ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the couple's first-ever red carpet appearance. New photos show the couple posing together on the carpet, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Meghan Trainor Shares Emotional Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor announced earlier this week that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together, and now she's giving her fans a glimpse at the moment she learned she was pregnant. In a heartwarming new Instagram video, the 29-year-old pop star appears right after reading her pregnancy...
Clayton News Daily

Sofia Vergara Looks Radiant in Throwback Picture From the '80s

Sofia Vergara was clearly feeling nostalgia for her younger years when she shared a major throwback photo on Instagram. The 50-year-old posted a picture of herself when she was just a teenager, wearing elaborate earrings and a little makeup, posing while looking off to the side. Vergara shared a little...
FLORIDA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Sam Smith Sizzles at the Grammys in All-Red Ensemble Alongside Kim Petras

Sam Smith is no stranger to bold fashion looks, but their fiery ensemble for the 57th annual Grammy Awards turned heads. Smith rocked a bright red cloak that featured a collar that fluffed up at the top and ruffled out at the bottom. They accessorized the style with matching gloves, along with a red top hat that included a lace piece that covered their eyes and a red cane.
Clayton News Daily

Charles Kimbrough, Applauded 'Murphy Brown' Actor, Dead at 86

Charles Kimbrough, the renowned actor who gained great acclaim for portraying anchorman Jim Dial in Murphy Brown throughout the '80s and '90s, has died. He was 86. As reported by Deadline, Kimbrough passed away on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. The actor's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed the news. His cause of death was not shared.
CULVER CITY, CA
Clayton News Daily

Life Of The Party | The Dodo

Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on.
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Frannie Marin Vows Not to "Shrink Herself" in the Game

Frannie Marin loves the "tornado of chaos" that is the new era of Survivor. But she hopes to be the calm in the center of the storm, putting into practice the mindfulness and self-compassion she currently studies as a research manager. But it's actually her time at a nail salon that the 23-year-old is pulling on the most, hoping her customer experience service gave her the tips (French and otherwise) she needed to handle all sorts of personalities without coming across as a big schemer.
Clayton News Daily

DJ Khaled’s Net Worth In 2023 Is a Real ‘Victory!'

DJ Khaled’s net worth has benefitted from his success as a DJ, record executive and producer, as well as his successful career as a music artist in his own right. The multi-talented music mogul has put in the work to earn his name and fame. He’s been working since the '90s to get to where he is today.
Clayton News Daily

Taylor Swift Rocks 'Midnights' Blue on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Taylor Swift gets literal once more, this time on the 2023 Grammys red carpet, rocking midnight (er, Midnights) blue. The singer rocked a custom Roberto Cavalli cropped turtleneck and matching skirt, each "bejeweled" (ahem) with sparkly beading. She paired the ensemble with gigantic diamond-shaped Lorraine Schwartz earrings with center stones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy