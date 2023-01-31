ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach

Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach. That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers knows one team he won't be playing for in 2023

It's the offseason of Aaron Rodgers, again. Sure, Tom Brady has broken in with his second retirement (which is something like a second breakfast) and we'll have to wait and see if this one sticks. Brady's announcement cut into the regularly scheduled programming of Rodgers' "will he, won't he" offseason routine, though.
NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet

Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”
FOX Sports

Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
