Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Dodgers brass: Releasing Trevor Bauer was right move
Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman expressed no regrets Wednesday about the team's decision to release right-hander Trevor Bauer last month. The team's top executives spoke with reporters for the first time regarding Bauer, who last pitched in June 2021. He was placed...
Clayton News Daily
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season. Williams has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots over eight WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun (2015), Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Comments / 0