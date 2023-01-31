Read full article on original website
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
cityandstateny.com
NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act
In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment
One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism. New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
fox5ny.com
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
Don’t have a cow, Eric! Elise Stefanik bucks Mayor Adams, wants chocolate milk offered in all schools
This puts a whole new wrinkle in the school choice debate. Upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is proposing a federal law that would require all schools to offer chocolate or other flavored milk in addition to regular milk — in a not-so-subtle jab at health fanatic Mayor Eric Adams, who thinks the sugar-laden dairy product is bad for kids. “Let our New York students drink chocolate milk!” a defiant Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, told The Post. “Our dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities,” she said. “Any effort of...
newyorkalmanack.com
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
cityandstateny.com
Could New York lead in movement for reparations?
After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have intensified across the country. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
FBI investigating lying congressman over donations for NJ man’s service dog
🔴 Rep. George Santos offered to help a Navy vet pay for his service dog's operation. 🔴 Rich Osthoff said Santos stopped talking to him and withheld the funds raised. 🔴 Osthoff said he thought it was too late for any action to be taken. The FBI...
Gov. Hochul To Spend Almost $500 Million To Fight Gun Violence In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State. It's no secret that New York, just like most of the rest of America, has a problem with guns. We have seen multiple mass shootings around the country in the past few weeks and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Kids are getting their hands on guns and shooting teachers, classmates, relatives, and friends. I hate to say it, but it seems like Americans are becoming numb to gun violence and the destruction it causes to communities and families.
Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll
New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows. A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday. The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
WRGB
Will Governor Hochul's proposed budget keep people from leaving New York State?
Schenectady — New York State led the nation in population decline from 2021 to 2022, losing 180,341 people. This followed a record loss of population in 2020-2021, as 319,000 New Yorkers left the State. As she declared during her inauguration, Governor Hochul is hoping to address the decline as...
Proposed state legislation includes higher fines for obstructed license plates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s latest efforts to crack down on drivers using covered and obstructed license plates to avoid tolls and automated enforcement cameras could bring stiffer penalties to the thousands of scofflaws costing local agencies millions of dollars. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
lnnnews.com
Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of
An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
New York takes steps forward to reaching ambitious offshore wind energy goals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York took new steps to establish the state as a player in the expanding offshore wind industry. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) said its third round of competitive offshore wind solicitation closed in late January to garner at least another 2,000 megawatts in the state’s energy portfolio.
Utility Bill Just Go Way Up? This Scam Could Be Costing You Thousands In New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too. It’s called “slamming” and it is happening all over New Jersey right now. The good news is, you can stop it.
