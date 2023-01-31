Read full article on original website
One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
FOX Sports
Ty Gibbs breaks down his mindset transitioning into full-time Cup racing | NASCAR on FOX
Ty Gibbs opens up about how he approached racing with a winning mindset. Gibbs also described what he thinks the biggest challenge will be as he transitions into full-time Cup racing.
Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Clash at the Coliseum Advance
Ross Chastain begins the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, marking the first of 19 appearances for Worldwide Express on Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Chevrolet. Chastain wouldn't be able to race Sunday without Worldwide Express's support and neither would NASCAR. With...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule
Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
NASCAR makes several big changes ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has made several major changes to its rulebook as the 2023 season is coming soon. Check out the latest evaluations of the recent changes!
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Josef Newgarden
Last year you talked about you have five wins, but you could win 10 in a year, that's how good we are. Do you have momentum heading into 2023? What's the goal right now?. “Honestly, I don't feel that different leaving Laguna [Seca], where I was kind of at mentally there, my statements, what I was projecting. I feel very similar to that place. Not a lot' has transpired between now and then. I’m just in the same spot, ready to get back going, improve where we can, be better in areas where we need to be, put a good season together. I don't think we're going to change much. I don't know that we need to change anything as far as our approach or process. I think everything that we're doing is what we need to be doing. INDYCAR just has that intangible side to it where you just can't predict everything. You do need a little bit of I don't want say lock but you need the tides to favor you at times. It's preparation, hard work, maximizing each day, then timing needs to be on your side. Sort of the tides need to flow for you. I think most of everything went well for us last year. There were just too many events, just a couple too many races that didn't go our way that we needed to.”
NASCAR Finally Offers Fans More for Their Money Instead of Less
NASCAR has abolished stage racing at Cup Series road courses. The post NASCAR Finally Offers Fans More for Their Money Instead of Less appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin to Race in SRX Opener at Stafford
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Denny Hamlin will race in the first race of the 2023 SRX Season. Hamlin, a 3-time Daytona 500 Champion and current driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on July 13th at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs (CT).
Derek Kraus to Pilot Young’s Motorsports Entry at Daytona
Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series veteran Derek Kraus will join the team for next month’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Kraus will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Hardscape Construction. His relationship with the...
Learning English, flying planes and a mustache: IndyCar drivers' new skills at Content Days
If this whole racing thing with Andretti Autosport and Lamborghini’s sportscar team fall through, Romain Grosjean has an eye on his next career: flying Roger Penske’s private jet. After several years of dreaming of soaring several hundred miles an hour in the sky, Grosjean revealed he’s fast-tracked his...
racer.com
IndyCar making progress with updated head surround
The NTT IndyCar Series and Dallara, its official chassis supplier, are using the Spring Training test at the Thermal Club to make progress on a significant update to its cockpit head surround. Following a few hard oval crashes last year where the driver’s helmet came close to climbing over the...
Jalopnik
Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix Could Run for 10 Years
The Las Vegas Grand Prix — where open-wheel cars will race down the city’s iconic Strip under its world-renowned lights — hasn’t even happened yet, but Formula 1 and city officials look set to make it a near-permanent race. As in, we could be looking at races at the temporary track for the next decade, as opposed to the three-year deal that currently exists.
