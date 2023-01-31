ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Under Polaroid: David Bowie Featured in New Special-Edition Instant Film Collection

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZaHZ_0kXohNKy00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to liven up your instant photos? Check out Polaroid’s latest release: The instant photography giant just released a line of limited-edition film with borders inspired by David Bowie .

The collection delivers ten unique film border styles, each featuring artwork inspired by a different Bowie era. Most frames see the legendary rocker’s name printed in different throwback fonts, while one border showcases his signature lightning bolt graphic. The color film is designed for Polaroid i-Type cameras , compatible with Polaroid Now, Polaroid Now+, Poloroid Lab, OneStep 2, and OneStep+ models.

Shop the new Bowie x Polaroid film packs now at Polaroid.com where prices start at $19.99 for a pack of eight frames. Keep in mind that there are ten unique frame designs in total, so the more packs you buy the better chance you have of getting all ten designs. Just be sure to snap these up quickly, as it is a limited-edition run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9D34_0kXohNKy00

Buy David Bowie Polaroid Film $19.99

If you don’t have a Polaroid camera to make use of the new Bowie film, pick up this retro-styled Polaroid Now I-Type on Amazon . The best-selling instant camera lets you snap photos and get physical prints immediately, making it easier to create memorabilia or artwork on the spot. They’re very easy to use (even for non-photographers) thanks to an autofocus feature. Plus, the I-Type has a double exposure capability for layering photos on top of one another.

Better yet, most of the camera’s color options are currently on sale for just $100 on Amazon — $20 less than retail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2OCi_0kXohNKy00
Buy: Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera $99.99

And if you’re looking for more David Bowie merch — whether for yourself or a Bowie fan in your life — check out the artist’s latest box set, Divine Symmetry . It offers a look at the development of Bowie’s 1971 album Hunky Dory , bringing demos, alternate mixes, and live recordings — all wrapped up in a hardcover package.

Buy: Divine Symmetry $119.99 More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory

James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
Rolling Stone

College Board Kicks Off Black History Month by Caving To Ron DeSantis

The College Board has stripped down its proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum to remove topics that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education accused of violating the state’s “Stop Woke” law. Florida blocked testing of the program in the state’s schools earlier this month on grounds that it was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”  In a statement to reporter Mark Caputo on Jan. 20, the Florida DOE identified six topics in the pilot curriculum that ran afoul of the state’s increasingly restrictive policies on discussions of race and diversity in education....
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Moonlights as a Superhero in New ‘Special’ Video

Lizzo has dropped a new music video for “Special,” the title track from her most recent album, released last year. In the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, Lizzo plays a diner waitress who moonlights as a superhero, donning a mask and costume to thwart crime, save small children from oncoming cars, pull babies out of buildings on fire… all the Superman stuff. (She also puts her X-ray vision to some X-rated use.) The “Special” video arrives as Lizzo prepares for the 65th Grammy Awards, where she’ll both perform and compete for several awards. Lizzo is nominated for all three major Grammys, Record and Song...
Rolling Stone

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite to Murder Malcolm McDowell in ‘Moving On’ Trailer

80 for Brady hasn’t even hit theaters yet but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will reunite once again next month in the revenge comedy Moving On. The duo play estranged friends who come together following a pal’s funeral for a common goal: To murder the widower, played by Malcolm McDowell, at the wake.  “I’m going to buy a gun,” Fonda’s character explains, “and I’m going to take it to the wake.” “I’m in,” says Tomlin. “My other murder canceled this week so I’ve got time. “Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make...
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
Rolling Stone

Pink Unveils ‘Trustfall’ Tracklist Featuring Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, First Aid Kit

In anticipation of her upcoming ninth studio album Trustfall, set for release on Feb. 17, Pink has revealed the complete tracklist, featuring appearances from First Aid Kit, Chris Stapleton, and the Lumineers. “I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song,” the singer wrote on Twitter. The album comes in at 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “Trustfall” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Most of the project’s guest appearances mark first-time collaborations. The Lumineers appear early on, assisting with “Long Way to Go,” which is immediately followed up...
Rolling Stone

Judge Slaps Down Kyle Rittenhouse’s Request to Dismiss Wrongful Death Suit

A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought by the family of Anthony Huber, a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, will proceed. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down a motion from Rittenhouse’s attorneys requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed. Rittenhouse was acquitted in 2021 of homicide charges brought against him after the then 17-year-old shot three men, killing two, during demonstrations protesting the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While the lawsuit was originally filed against Wisconsin law enforcement in 2021, Rittenhouse was added as a defendant in January of...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Man Who Allegedly Used Dating Apps While Target of Manhunt Dies in Custody After Standoff

The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Oregon — who was allegedly using dating apps during his week on the lam — reportedly died after being taken into custody from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday night, Jan. 31, after an hours-long standoff with police in Grants Pass, Oregon. After the standoff was resolved, Foster was taken to a hospital. At about 10:45 p.m. local time Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police told KTVL in Medford, Oregon, that Foster died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Rolling Stone

Serial Liar Tucker Carlson Defends Serial Liar George Santos

Rep. George Santos has few allies in Congress. It’s hard to make friends when no one can be sure you’re not actively lying to their face. But Santos can now count on the support of at least one voice in Republican politics, a true master among deceivers: Fox host Tucker Carlson.  On Thursday night Carlson delivered an impassioned defense-and-dismissal of the controversy surrounding the scandal-riddled congressman.  In a sarcastic monologue Carlson honed in on petty lies told by Santos, ignoring the litany of more serious claims against him. “This thief of volleyball glory, strides the halls of the United States Congress...
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Calling Special Session to Punish Disney for Opposing Anti-LGBTQ Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called a special legislative session to finalize the government’s decision to revoke Disney’s control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The state’s legislature voted last year to strip the media company of special taxing and self-governance provisions in the area around its Florida park after the company opposed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill that placed widespread restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ related topics in schools. “We’re not going to have a corporation controlling its own government,” DeSantis said during a news conference on Thursday. “So the state’s going to have a board to run...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman

Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover, but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office. The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who  was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

The Neo-Nazi Hunter Next Door

Iraq War veteran Kris Goldsmith believes “patriot” and “anti-fascist” should be synonymous — and he’s turning that belief into action with the new Task Force Butler. The nonprofit’s tagline gets right to the point: “We are American veterans who hunt neo-Nazis.”  Goldsmith has seen first hand how fascist and militia groups subvert the trappings of patriotism to ensare veterans in right-wing extremism, and he stood up Task Force Butler as a competing force for good. The group draws its name and inspiration from a larger-than-life Marine, Maj. Gen Smedley Butler, who foiled an attempted fascist coup against the New Deal government...
Rolling Stone

Big Freedia Details Plans for ‘Dream’ Hotel and Nightclub in New Orleans

Big Freedia is on her way to realizing a longtime dream of opening up a boutique nightclub/hotel in New Orleans.  The bounce icon has been teasing the venture for a bit, but a recent story for Nola.com confirmed that the groundbreaking on the Hotel Freedia will take place this spring, with the aim of opening for business by Mardi Gras 2024.  “This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” Freedia tweeted Wednesday, Feb. 1. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Austin Butler’s Elvis Accent Has Long Overstayed Its Welcome, So He’s Trying to Get Rid of It

Anaheim, California native Austin Butler is finally ready to stop sounding like he was born and raised in a strange, alternative universe version of Memphis, Tennessee. During a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the Elvis actor admitted that he is actively trying to scrub the singer’s lingering influence from his voice. “I am getting rid of the accent,” Butler said. “But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes.” Butler first slipped into the role of Elvis in January 2020 when filming began. With extensive pandemic-related delays, he didn’t have...
ANAHEIM, CA
Rolling Stone

Karol G, GloRilla, And All The Songs You Need To Know

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Karol G teams up for a sweet one with Romeo Santos, GloRilla incinerates the trolls, and the return of Shania Twain, as well as new songs from NCT 127, Geese, Ella Mai and more. Karol G and Romeo Santos, “‘X Si Volvemos” (YouTube) Glorilla, “Internet Trolls” (YouTube) NCT 127, “Ay-Yo” (YouTube) Pinkpantheresse feat. Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt 2” (YouTube) Grant Knoche, “Another Reason” (YouTube) Lil Keed, “Long Way To Go” (YouTube) Ella Mai, “This Is” (YouTube) Shania Twain, “Best Friend” (YouTube) Raye, “Ice...
Rolling Stone

Smokey Robinson on Sharing MusiCares Honor With Berry Gordy, ‘My Very Best Friend in the World’

It’s difficult to capture in just a few hours the depth of the influence Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson have cast over the industry through their legendary Motown catalog, but the 2023 MusiCares Dinner looked to do just that, celebrating one of the most prolific creative collaborations — and one of the most endearing friendships in the history of the industry — for the nonprofit’s annual event on Friday night just two days before the Grammys. Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, and Robinson, one of the label’s first signings and one of its most influential songwriters, were honored...
Rolling Stone

George Santos Reportedly Told Donors He Produced Spider-Man on Broadway

Disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has been acting out a fantasy life for years, but his latest lie puts him directly in the theater. Sources tell Bloomberg that the Long Island congressman courted donors by falsely claiming he had been a producer on Broadway’s disastrous Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark musical.  The musical, which made its debut in 2011 and ended its run in 2014, was widely considered a major flop. Why did Santos select that particular show as the basis for his imaginary Broadway career? We don’t know.  At this point, Santos has been caught in so many lies that...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Lautner Thought Kanye West Interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Speech Was a ‘Rehearsed Skit’

Taylor Lautner wishes he could go back in time to defend Taylor Swift. In a clip from the podcast The Squeeze, hosted by Lautner’s wife, Tay Dome, the actor revealed that he thought that Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Swift’s VMAs 2009 speech was a “rehearsed skit.” When asked by Dome what moment he would go to if he could travel back in time, Lautner said he’d return to the 2009 VMAs, where he presented his then-girlfriend Swift with an award, and was “unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.” “I gave her the award. I took five steps...
Rolling Stone

AOC, Ilhan Omar Call Out Republican Racism in Fiery Floor Speeches

The House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday. The final tally was 218-211, with one member voting present. The vote was largely seen as revenge for Democrats electing to strip Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) of their committee assignments for suggesting violent action be taken against their political opponents. The vote didn’t stop Democrats from going to bat for their colleague, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pinpointing the real reason for the vote during a fiery speech on the House floor. “One of the disgusting legacies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a Chinese Spy Balloon?

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted drifting over the northern U.S. skies. The Pentagon has been monitoring the high-altitude balloon for several days, CNN reports. “We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” a senior defense official said, per the report. Several methods have been used to track the balloon, including a manned aircraft, according to the Guardian, and was recently sighted over Montana. While the floating object’s current flight path is headed towards “a number of sensitive sites,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the balloon does not present a significant risk...
MONTANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy