UChicago event with ‘The Janes’ examines abortion in a pre- and post-Roe world

Members of the underground collective discuss their ongoing work on women’s rights. On Jan. 22, the United States marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. That same week, Doc Films at the University of Chicago hosted a screening and discussion of the documentary The Janes, which tells the story of an underground collective of women in Chicago who provided abortions for about 11,000 women from 1968 to 1973—a time when abortion was a crime in most states.
Christian Mitchell named University of Chicago’s vice president for civic engagement

Christian Mitchell, the deputy governor for public safety, energy and infrastructure under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, has been named the next vice president for civic engagement at the University of Chicago, beginning April 1. As deputy governor, Mitchell has managed multiple state agencies, including the departments of transportation, military affairs,...
