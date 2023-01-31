Protestors in Chicago demand justice for Black Memphis photographer killed by police at traffic stop

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are too often targeted in Chicago and across the country, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “We’ve seen too much ugliness and hate perpetrated against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community here in Chicago but also across our country,” the mayor told the Chronicle during an interview at the one of the city’s annual Lunar New Year parades. It’s “all the more reason and why we have to be here [and] feel joy together so that we are strong against any threats to this community.”

