Black Enterprise

Black Americans Can Win A $5,000 Scholarship To Help Pay College Costs

Student debt for Black Americans is often more exhausting for those borrowers than others. Based on new data from the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 extra in student loan debt than white college graduates. It reportedly takes Blacks more time to repay the loans, potentially straining their overall financial more.
The Herald News

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
Phys.org

Research demonstrates need for student loan policies that encourage college enrollment

On February 28, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which, if it prevailed, would cancel about $400 million in debt for about 16 million borrowers. Soon after SCOTUS hears these arguments,...
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sneha Neupane

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
sippycupmom.com

5 Tips for Business Graduates Starting their Careers

It’s natural to feel disoriented while seeking a credible job after graduation. After all, leaving the structured learning environment of the university and stepping into reality might feel different. You’re probably reeling with mixed emotions related to it. Besides, the excitement of graduation and the anxiety about what the future holds can be overwhelming.

