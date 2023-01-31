Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
Al Sharpton set to visit the Capital City to attend rally for more AA studies
On Wednesday County Commissioner Bill Proctor penned a letter to Governor DeSantis encouraging him to appoint a 15-member scholar panel to develop an African American Curriculum.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University mold, rat issues gain national attention after student outcry
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students’ outcries about conditions at Bethune-Cookman University are gaining national attention. Journalist Roland Martin who is the founder of the Black Star Network, and the host of a show called Unfiltered flew in from Washington D.C. to host the town hall. "This is not about...
Lawmakers and community activists are not happy with College Board revisions regarding Black history
The College Board is revising the curriculum for Advanced Placement African American courses. The revisions come after Florida governor Ron DeSantis vowed to eliminate critical race theory as he prepares for a presidential campaign.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
wvtm13.com
Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
wshu.org
Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts
A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
TMZ.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wins Battle Over AP African American Studies, College Board Blinks
The College Board is caving to pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to water down an Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies. DeSantis dug in his heels, banning the class from all Florida high schools -- and Wednesday, the College Board, which oversees the AP program nationwide, announced several changes to the new course's curriculum ... and it appears concessions were made to DeSantis.
islandernews.com
DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system
In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
wshu.org
Bill relieves UConn students of rising tuition with more state funding
State Senator Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, and Rep. Gregg Haddad (D-CT) have proposed a bill that would increase state funding for the University of Connecticut by 25%, as a way to alleviate the pressure for tuition hikes on students. “We understand the past deficits that have affected the state of Connecticut,...
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats
There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:. Call 211 in Connecticut. Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County. Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County.
Comments / 4