Connecticut State

Colorado Newsline

What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FLORIDA STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
FLORIDA STATE
wshu.org

Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts

A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TMZ.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wins Battle Over AP African American Studies, College Board Blinks

The College Board is caving to pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to water down an Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies. DeSantis dug in his heels, banning the class from all Florida high schools -- and Wednesday, the College Board, which oversees the AP program nationwide, announced several changes to the new course's curriculum ... and it appears concessions were made to DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
wshu.org

Bill relieves UConn students of rising tuition with more state funding

State Senator Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, and Rep. Gregg Haddad (D-CT) have proposed a bill that would increase state funding for the University of Connecticut by 25%, as a way to alleviate the pressure for tuition hikes on students. “We understand the past deficits that have affected the state of Connecticut,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats

There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:. Call 211 in Connecticut. Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County. Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

