FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SUPER STAR: Photographer Robin Maaya
Robin Elise Maaya is loquacious, vibrant, intelligent, sharp-as-a-whip, and deeply talented. I briefly wrote about her “It’s A Thursday” photography show and book release last July, but it was not until November that I had an opportunity to meet her in person at a Cleo The Gallery member dinner.
Savannah Black History Month happenings
Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Moncello Stewart, An entrepreneur and activist sowing seeds in Savannah
Moncello Stewart is a local leader and grass-roots organizer who is very involved in his community. A native of Savannah, Stewart is an advocate for the underserved, always working to amplify the voices of the historically marginalized. He is the founder of OneSeed, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that works to elevate and enrich smaller nonprofits in the local community. Through OneSeed, Stewart has been able to provide small grants and opportunities to several local charities including B.E. Loved Moore Foundation, Save Our Youth Savannah, Shelter from the Rain, M.A.L.E. Dreamers and Operation Kid Forward among others.
SSU Tigers pen 18 new recruits on National Signing Day with more to come
Savannah State football inked up 18 new players on National Signing Day, with more to be announced as the official paperwork is completed. So far, the 2023 recruiting roster includes six Georgians, six Floridians, three from South Carolina and two from North Carolina. The Carolinas and Florida are considered boarder states for Georgia schools, and so student-athletes from those states receive in-state tuition.
JAUDON SPORTS: High School Hoops season heats up ahead of Beach vs. Johnson Friday night
It’s February now. It’s the most important stretch on the Georgia high school basketball schedule and several Savannah boys teams are ranked highly in the state top-10 polls by Kyle Sandy of SandysSpiel.com. It has been a few seasons since a Savannah boys basketball team won a GHSA state championship, but St. Andrew’s won the GIAA state title last year and the Lions (20-1) seem to be a lock to repeat again in 2022-23.
