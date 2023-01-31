Moncello Stewart is a local leader and grass-roots organizer who is very involved in his community. A native of Savannah, Stewart is an advocate for the underserved, always working to amplify the voices of the historically marginalized. He is the founder of OneSeed, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that works to elevate and enrich smaller nonprofits in the local community. Through OneSeed, Stewart has been able to provide small grants and opportunities to several local charities including B.E. Loved Moore Foundation, Save Our Youth Savannah, Shelter from the Rain, M.A.L.E. Dreamers and Operation Kid Forward among others.

