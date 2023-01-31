Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden that low-income households already face
A pandemic-era boost to the funds that low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
AOL Corp
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
SNAP Benefits Set For Cut As Pandemic Boost Expires
Sixteen million households will see an average reduction of about $82 per person in food benefits.
KTVL
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March
Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
NPR
6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return
Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
Houston Chronicle
A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk
Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
Emergency SNAP Funding Ends in March: How To Prepare a Tighter Budget
Emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end soon, meaning that SNAP recipients who qualified...
Takedown of massive nursing diploma fraud scheme spanned 5 states including NY, NJ
The conspiracy involved the distribution of over 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates issued by Florida-based nursing programs, according to officials.
Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes
As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
More SNAP And WIC Restrictions Proposesd
The Biden administration approved a new spending bill. It excludes the previous Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) pandemic increase. The reduction will also lower the purchasing power of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients.
Food Stamps: 3 States Join New $25M Healthy Eating Initiative
A new initiative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to give food stamp recipients greater access to fruits and vegetables in an effort to encourage healthier eating. The program will be...
Federal judge orders Florida agency provide proof to support Medicaid ban on gender affirming care
A federal judge has demanded the state of Florida show evidence proving that gender affirming care is not safe, as LGBT advocates fight to get surgeries covered by Medicaid.
