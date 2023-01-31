ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hoover Small Business Alliance to give 2023 financial forecast at breakfast

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is providing a 2023 financial forecast for small businesses at its February networking breakfast. The forecast will be given from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road. Panelists will include: John Platt, a vice...
