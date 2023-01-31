The first four episodes of Poker Face are now streaming on Peacock, marking the second murder mystery project by Rian Johnson to be released in mere months. Of course, Johnson also helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. Each episode features new guest stars as Charlie unravels a murder that was seen at the start of the episode, much like the formula of Columbo. Recently, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about playing a villain in the show's third episode, "The Stall," and meeting Johnson.

1 DAY AGO