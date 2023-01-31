Read full article on original website
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
EW.com
Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch says she lost a job after director saw her hands: 'Jesus Christ!'
The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch revealed that a commercial director once gave her back-handed feedback when she was an aspiring actress. Appearing on Friday's episode of The View to promote her new Night Court sequel series, the 42-year-old recalled a filmmaker shaming her hands during an audition, which cost her a job in an ad for a restaurant.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Revival Just Made It Easier For Crossovers With Ted Danson And Other Cheers Stars
A key piece of information about the Frasier revival has been revealed that will make it a lot easier to have crossovers with the Cheers characters.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Showtime Reportedly Cancels ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2
A long, long time ago The Big Bang Theory spurred off into a spin-off series following one of the beloved leads, Sheldon Cooper. This was appropriately named Young Sheldon. Shortly after came Young Rock, which is a comedic take on wrestler-turned-actor Dwanye Johnson’s upbringing. Now, it looks like we may get a Young Dexter, which is said to follow the popular serial killer through his adolescent years. It was reported yesterday by TVLine that the acclaimed reboot Dexter: New Blood has been canceled at Showtime and therefore will not be moving forward with Season 2. But, there’s a silver lining: in...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
Complex
Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators
Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Rupert Grint Says Filming ‘Harry Potter’ Was “Suffocating” & Questioned Continuing To Act After Saga Ended
Rupert Grint became a global star after starring in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series. The actor was only 11 years old when he was cast in the movies and was 22 years old by the time the film series ended. Taking on the role of Ron Weasley was not easy and Grint recently said in an interview that he found filming “suffocating.” “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he told Bustle. Grint also said that by the end of the Harry Potter saga he...
‘The Office’: Which 2 Cast Members Dubbed Themselves ‘Emmy-Losing Actors’
How many Emmy nominations and wins did 'The Office' receive during its nine season run and which actors got snubbed?
Collider
James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future
James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
ComicBook
Poker Face's Lil Rel Howery Revels He Was Up for a Part in Glass Onion
The first four episodes of Poker Face are now streaming on Peacock, marking the second murder mystery project by Rian Johnson to be released in mere months. Of course, Johnson also helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. Each episode features new guest stars as Charlie unravels a murder that was seen at the start of the episode, much like the formula of Columbo. Recently, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about playing a villain in the show's third episode, "The Stall," and meeting Johnson.
Whatever Happened To Svetlana From Shameless?
During its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" delivered some of the more boundary-pushing narratives on the air. It also delivered one of the more unforgettable ensemble casts in television history. That cast was, understandably, built around the members of the Gallagher family, fronted for the bulk of the series' run by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White, among others. While the South Side shenanigans of the various Gallaghers were at the heart of virtually every narrative the show conjured, they were ably bolstered by the yeoman's work of a crack supporting cast.
A.V. Club
Frasier revival to take place in a city where everyone knows your name
Oh, baby, we hear the blues a-callin’, and we’re hoping for the best. There’s been a lot of concern about the upcoming Frasier revival. Namely, the only returning cast member is Kelsey Grammer, leaving behind one of the best ensembles in television history. Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Daphne (Jane Levees), and Rox (Peri Gilpin) won’t be on this upcoming Paramount+ season—though we’ve gotten word that Niles and Daphne’s son David (played by Anders Keith) will be on the show. While imagining a Frasier without Niles is hard, it isn’t unprecedented, and for the revival, Frasier’s going back to his roots: Boston, Massachusetts.
Kathy Bates to star in 'Matlock' remake
CBS has announced it is working on a "Matlock" remake starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.
Why King Of The Hill's Streaming Revival Has Me So Danged Excited, I Tell You What
King of the Hill is officially returning for a streaming revival, and I'm pumped about the details that have been revealed so far.
