Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.

2 DAYS AGO