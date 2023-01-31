Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt Wins Song Of The Year
A shocked-looking Bonnie Raitt accepted the Song Of The Year trophy for “Just Like That” at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night. Accepting the award, Raitt cited the late John Prine as an inspiration for the song, which appears on last year’s Just Like That… LP. Raitt’s...
Stereogum
.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”
Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year
Harry Styles won Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammys for Harry’s House. Accepting the award from presenter/host Trevor Noah, Styles shook his head for a minute before he walked onstage (and gave Lizzo a giant hug). “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me… On nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s really no such thing as ‘best.'”
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, & Mick Fleetwood’s Tribute To Christine McVie
Among the many tributes on tonight’s Grammys broadcast is a performance in honor of the late Christine McVie, one of several beloved singer-songwriters from Fleetwood Mac, who passed away in November at age 79. At the end of an in memoriam segment that also included Kacey Musgraves covering Loretta Lynn and Quavo doing his Takeoff tribute, McVie was honored by a group including her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood plus Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up to perform McVie’s “Songbird.” It’s been a popular song among those paying homage to McVie, including LCD Soundsystem and Harry Styles. Watch tonight’s performance below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist
Samara Joy has been named Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys. A stunned Joy expressed her gratitude and spoke of growing up in the Bronx, watching this music world from the outside in. She brought her brother as her date, which is cute. Last year’s winner, Olivia Rodrigo, presented...
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Steve Lacy Play “Bad Habit” With Thundercat
The Steve Lacy glow-up continues. Lacy broke through in a huge way with “Bad Habit” this year, topping the Hot 100, playing SNL, and careening onto the Grammys radar. Lacy’s Gemini Rights already won Best Progressive R&B Album earlier today, and he was up for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “Bad Habit.” He even got to perform that song on the show, with Thundercat on bass. Watch it below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Quavo Perform His Takeoff Tribute “Without You” With Maverick City Music
A couple months after former Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed, his uncle and close collaborator Quavo released a tribute song called “Without You.” Quavo brought that song, and Takeoff’s chain, to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. He was accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music who incorporated the chorus to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was”
Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Introduced by his bestie and longtime producer Kid Harpoon (who refers to him as “Gary”), Styles opened his set with a red-lit, rotating stage. Dressed in a sparkling, fringed bodysuit, Styles semi-recreated his colorful “As It Was” music video with an entourage and backing band. At points, he broke into fervent dance and was even cheered on by one of his biggest fans, Shania Twain. Finally, Styles and his crew ended with a big, synchronized dance.
Stereogum
Watch Coldplay Play SNL With Jacob Collier And Jason Max Ferdinand Singers
Coldplay were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was their seventh time performing on the show. They did “The Astronaut,” the 2022 track that the band co-wrote with BTS’ Jin for a solo single — they previously performed it with Jin at a show in Buenos Aires last year. Coldplay also did “Human Heart” from their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres, and incorporated their 2005 hit “Fix You,” assisted by the choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers. They were also joined by popular instrumentalist Jacob Collier. Watch below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” In Tribute To Loretta Lynn
The late, great Loretta Lynn died in October at age 90, ending a legendary career in country music that remained vital well into old age. To honor Lynn on tonight’s telecast from LA, the Grammys recruited Kacey Musgraves — a Recording Academy favorite who won Album Of The Year in 2019 — to cover Lynn’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” using Lynn’s own guitar. It kicked off a series of tribute performances stitched together as part of the larger in memoriam segment.
Stereogum
My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”
Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.
Stereogum
Blood Runs Cold – “Residuals” & “Kill Yourself”
Blood Runs Cold are a new metallic hardcore band from Long Island fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. Their filthy, detuned-to-hell debut single contains two songs, “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself,” that let Chiarmonte try out a far more guttural vocal style than Koyo’s pop-punk harmonies. More generally speaking, the band told Brooklyn Vegan, “Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.” Hear both tracks below.
Stereogum
Grammys 2023: Watch Bad Bunny Open The Show With A Caribbean Dance Party
Bad Bunny opened tonight’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards with a lively medley of “El Apagón” and “Después De La Playa.” His performance was a wild merengue dance party with a stage full of dancers and musicians. The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated three...
Stereogum
Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition
Public Image Ltd. went up against five other acts on a special edition of RTE’s The Late Late Show for the right to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Liverpool this May. (Although John Lydon was born in England, his parents were from Ireland, so the band competed for the right to represent the Emerald Isle.) Ultimately, the band came in fourth place, so they will not be competing in the tournament.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Chamillionaire’s “Ridin'” (Feat. Krayzie Bone)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. “I’m tryna get some new Js. If Foot Locker ain’t got ’em, I’ma grab the...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Kalia Vandever – “Temper The Wound”
The New York trombonist Kalia Vandever emerged from the world of jazz, and her career has intersected with the worlds of pop and indie rock through work with artists like Harry Styles and Japanese Breakfast. But who needs genres when you’ve got expression as pure as the sounds on Vandever’s upcoming improvisational album We Fell In Turn? The record’s promo materials invoke Grouper, Jeff Parker, and William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops, which should give you some idea of the stretched-out, meditative quality of these tracks, which are largely inspired by Vandever’s memories of childhood in Hawai’i. “Temper The Wound,” the project’s lead single, is basically ambient music — gorgeous, searching ambient music that you should hear below.
Stereogum
Watch Unwound Reunite In Seattle After 20 Years
Back in July, Olympia post-hardcore standard-bearers Unwound announced that they would be getting back together for their first shows in 21 years. Not counting a warmup last week, the band reunited last night in Seattle, where they played the first of two sets at the Showbox, during which they unearthed songs from 1995’s The Future Of What and 1994’s New Plastic Ideas.
Stereogum
Paul Shaffer And Letterman‘s Band Filled In For The Roots On Fallon Last Night
The Roots cannot be in two places at once, and as such, while The Tonight Show house band journeyed to Los Angeles for tomorrow night’s Grammys ceremony, former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer stepped in for one night only on Friday to help out Jimmy Fallon. “It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC… so this is like our 41st anniversary,” Shaffer told Fallon.
Comments / 0