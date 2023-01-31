Read full article on original website
Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men
Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
WATCH: Teen Smugglers Lead Texas DPS Troopers On Wild Chase
Human Trafficking And Smuggling Continues To Be A Major Issue In Texas and The Texas Department Of Safety recently posted several wild videos to its YouTube page Of Recent Incidents Involving Smugglers. A hot topic in politics continues to be the situation at the Texas border with illegal immigration. Smugglers...
More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US
Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US. In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity...
Texas Freeze But Make It Fun, Silly Moments Throughout The State
Well Texas has been going through a freeze that while we thought we were prepared for, it turns out most of us simply had to wait at home. For some of us, we had to stay home and just watch the weather report. Other braved the roads and were able to work.
23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested
There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
More rounds of freezing rain and ice expected across the South after already deadly road conditions
Authorities in Texas responded to hundreds of accident-related calls Tuesday as an ice storm wreaks havoc on the roads and threatens parts of the South and central US with ice and sleet for at least another day.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
Texas Kindness in action!
Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
